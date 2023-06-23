BEVERLY — The city is continuing to investigate the discovery of toxic chemicals at Beverly Airport four years ago and whether they have the potential to get into the drinking water supply.
The chemicals, known as PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” were found in the groundwater at the city-owned airport in April 2019 at levels above state guidelines for groundwater that could be used for drinking water.
This week, the Beverly City Council approved Mayor Mike Cahill’s request to spend $75,000 to continue testing to determine the extent of the contamination and its possible impact on drinking water.
The chemicals are in an area near Wenham Lake, the drinking water supply for Beverly and Salem, as well as near private water supply wells in Danvers and Wenham, according to a 2021 report by a company hired by the city of Beverly to investigate the matter.
According to the 2021 report, tests conducted at six monitoring wells at Beverly Airport showed concentrations of PFAS above MassDEP standards for groundwater that is used as drinking water or could be used for drinking water.
A portion of the site where the chemicals were found is within a water supply protection overlay district that was established by the city in 2013, which qualifies the groundwater as a “Potential Drinking Water Source Area,” according to the report.
The report said that more tests were needed to determine the extent of the contamination and the potential risks to people and the environment. But that assessment is not not due until February of 2024, according to MassDEP, which is overseeing the investigation.
Paul Trefry, chairman of the Beverly Airport Commission, said the manager for the project told the commission last month that there are “reassuring signs” that the contaminants appear to be at a low level.
“We’re hoping to get to the end of it shortly,” Trefry said.
PFAS in drinking water has become a national issue in recent years. The chemicals — per- and polyfluoroalkyl — have been used since the 1950s in the manufacturing of food packaging, outdoor clothing, carpets, leather goods and other consumer products, as well as in certain types of firefighting foam.
The PFAS found at Beverly Airport might stem from a training session conducted there by the Beverly Fire Department in 2009, according to the report.
The chemicals do not break down easily and stay in the environment for a long time, and have become known as “forever chemicals.”
PFAS has been detected in drinking water supplies in several communities in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. Studies have shown that exposure to elevated levels of certain PFAS may cause a variety of health issues, including cancer and development effects in fetuses and infants, according to MassDEP.
The Massachusetts legislature appointed a task force on PFAS in 2020 and held public hearing on the issue. Last year then-Attorney General Maura Healey sued 13 manufacturers of PFAS used in firefighting foam.
