PEABODY — The city is mulling over a tighter definition of a mill overlay district as multiple businesses hope to join the one off Pulaski Street, including a large entertainment venue.
The Planning Board voted 7-1 on Jan. 19 to recommend that the City Council adopt the expanded definition of a mill overlay district. This way, the city will have a better idea of what kinds of buildings are allowed in these areas if it looks to add more mill overlays to other parts of Peabody, said Curt Bellavance, director of community development.
The council is expected to discuss this matter and potentially expand the city’s sole mill overlay district at its 6 p.m. meeting Thursday in Wiggin Auditorium at City Hall.
Through the proposed definition, Bellavance’s department more clearly outlines what uses in these overlay districts are allowed by special permit and by right.
By-right uses include mixed-use establishments that already lawfully exist, retail establishments excluding automobile-related businesses up to 4,500 square feet, bakeries, restaurants and other food or beverage serving establishments up to 3,000 square feet, banks, indoor ATMs, financial institutions, personal service establishments, indoor recreation and museums.
Under the proposed definition, a mill building is defined as “a building constructed prior to 1940 which at one time were used for manufacturing or industry,” while a mill overlay district is considered “an area which includes but is not limited to at least three or more mill buildings and all properties immediately abutting a defined mill building.”
The demolition of any building in the district would require a special permit, Bellavance said.
“We’re allowing new buildings, but we wanted to make sure that they didn’t demolish an old building to put up a new building,” Bellavance said in an interview. “We’re looking to maintain some of the older buildings.”
Any new structure or retail establishment that would exceed 4,500 square feet in the district would require a special permit, he said. As would food or beverage service establishments over 3,000 square feet and drive-through facilities.
Adding residential use to a mill overlay district has been discussed before. But that type of use isn’t mentioned in the proposed definition.
“We talked about residential the first time (we discussed mill overlays), but that’s been off the table since then,” Bellavance said. “As we’ve seen, there’s other ways to get residential throughout the city. The 40B route seems to be more popular.”
A 40B project that would designate 12 of its 45 units as affordable housing was approved for the mill overlay district at 58 Pulaski St. last month.
That development was allowed to go through because of its Chapter 40B status through the state, which makes it easier for multifamily housing proposals to move forward if 20-25% of units are reserved for households with income at or below 80% of the area’s median income.
The city’s sole mill overlay district is currently made up of four buildings that are a part of developer Ed Greeley’s mixed-use establishment, Mills 58.
Officials are considering expanding that district to include a vacant lot at 60 Pulaski St., an existing building at 56 Pulaski St. and the Wayside Trans. Corp. property in the industrial park, Bellavance said.
Attorney John Keilty asked the Planning Board and Bellavance last week to allow theater and public space establishments by special permit in mill overlay districts. That way, his client Ray Falite could open a 12,500-square-foot theater and public hall at the rear of the Pulaski Street industrial park.
That proposed development caused a stir this fall when Keilty asked the city to allow his client and other entertainment venues to open in light industrial zones by right — something that opponents said could cause excess noise and traffic for industrial or residential neighbors. Keilty withdrew that proposal following public outcry.
“One of the reasons that we were pointed toward a special permit was that there are many more industrial areas in the city than just this one,” Keilty told the Planning Board at its last meeting. “If we approach it as adding this parcel and those uses in the mill overlay district, it would not impact any of the other IL zoning districts.”
Bellavance said the city is not currently considering adding these uses to this type of overlay district.
“We view the mill overlay as sort of a transitional zone between heavy industrial use and residential neighborhoods…” Bellavance said at the meeting. “These buildings are further back in regards to the industrial area. So right now, we’re not looking at (expanding to include Falite’s parcels), but that’s not to say in the future we wouldn’t consider expanding the mill overlay toward the back of (Pulaski Street).”
