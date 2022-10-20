BEVERLY — The City Council has approved raises for the city clerk and assistant city clerk.
The council voted 8-0 this week to raise City Clerk Lisa Kent’s salary from $88,000 to $96,800, and Assistant City Clerk Christine Dixon’s salary from $59,017 to $65,000. Both raises are 10% and are retroactive to July 1.
In a letter recommending the raises, City Council President Julie Flowers said the current salaries for the two positions were at the “low end of the scale” compared to the same positions in other local communities. A review provided by Gerry Perry, the City Council’s budget analyst, showed that city and town clerks in Burlington, Chelmsford, Danvers, Gloucester, Peabody, Salem and Woburn were all making more than the $88,000 salary of the city clerk in Beverly.
Flowers said the raises bring the two positions “much more on par with other similar communities in terms of compensation and feel like a more just compensation for work they do.”
Flowers also said the workload in the city clerk’s office has increased due to early voting and mail-in ballot voting, and noted that the office has hired and trained a “strong team.”
Kent was hired as city clerk in 2020 after serving for three years as the assistant clerk. Before that she worked in the Peabody city clerk’s office for 13 years. Dixon is the former city clerk in Amesbury.
