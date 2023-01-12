SALEM — The City Council gave unanimous support to a roughly $3 million tax break for the proposed redevelopment of Leefort Terrace.
The body voted 10-0 to move forward a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plan for Leefort Terrace to the desk of Councilor Robert “Bob” McCarthy, who’s signature will make the plan official.
“There are no good options, and we can all agree that the situation there is difficult,” said Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth. “But the worst option is doing nothing. ADA accessibility is important. Affordable housing is important. Climate resiliency is important.”
Jeff Cohen, councilor to Ward 5, said the process leading to the vote “got to a place we needed to get to.”
“Today, we have a decaying property unsafe for the tenants who live in public housing,” Cohen said. “When finished, this will be a safe, comfortable space for tenants that will be the most resilient property in the city.”
Councilor-at-large Conrad Prosniewski supported the project on the most part, “except for one thing that came out earlier — that the design was approved long before a lot of these discussions.”
Patricia “Patti” Morsillo, representing Ward 3, said she opposed the spotlight on architecture at the City Council level.
Conversations “always come down to architecture, the number of cars, the neighborhood characteristics, all things that shouldn’t be the primary concern when we’re talking about homelessness,” Morsillo said. “Anyone living in a car would consider Leefort Terrace a palace.”
Morsillo went on to focus on the affordable housing issue, saying that “Massachusetts has become an economic powerhouse in the past few decades,” and that housing production failed to keep up.
She also addressed concerns about the project being built effectively on the water, as the level of that water continues to rise.
“People bring up the fact that Leefort Terrace is in a flood plain and therefore, we shouldn’t rebuild,” Morsillo said, “even though the building will be raised out of danger.”
The alternative there, she said, is to not rebuild and instead leave the property at sea level.
While there were no negative votes on the part of the Council, one person who was presumably opposed to the project attempted to speak but wasn’t allowed. Joe Doyle, a Leefort Terrace tenant, attempted to speak at the meeting but wasn’t acknowledged by the body’s president.
The meetings require that those who plan to speak during public comment sign up ahead of time. Doyle, who confirmed he didn’t know about the sign-up requirement, has been an opponent to the tax break and greater redevelopment project.
Visit bit.ly/3vZ1Uq5 for more from this meeting.
