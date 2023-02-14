BEVERLY — The City Council passed new rules Monday night to limit the height of new buildings on Rantoul and Cabot streets amid growing concern about the pace and size of development in the city.
The zoning changes will restrict the height of new buildings in the area around the Beverly train depot to five stories, and will limit new buildings on Cabot Street to three, four or five stories, depending on the zoning district.
The changes came after months of discussion by city officials and comments from residents who have expressed concern about the number of tall apartment buildings that have been built over the last several years, particularly along Rantoul Street near the train station where a special “tall building” district allowed for 75-foot buildings.
That debate intensified last year when a developer proposed a five-story apartment building in the heart of the downtown on Cabot Street, the first such proposal for that area. The proposal sparked worries that Cabot Street and its historic downtown district would become “another Rantoul Street” lined with tall apartment buildings.
In response, Ward 6 Councilor Matt St. Hilaire proposed limiting all new building heights in the city to three stories. That proposal led to months of discussions and public hearings that resulted in a plan by the city’s Planning Department to impose a range of height restrictions along and between Cabot and Rantoul streets, depending on the specific area.
“The goal of my proposal was to spark a conversation about the future vision of our downtown and our city, and in that I think it’s been pretty successful,” St. Hilaire said at Monday’s meeting.
Councilor-at-large Hannah Bowen voted against the height restrictions, saying they will slow the development of much-needed new housing and reduce the number of new customers for downtown businesses.
“You can say, ‘I’m supportive of housing but I want to limit it here,’ but say that, because that is what we will be doing,” Bowen said.
Bowen also said the city should wait for new building design standards, which the Planning Department is working on, rather than simply limit building heights.
“You could have a very ugly out-of-place building at 40 feet,” she said.
Ward 4 Councilor Scott Houseman said he wanted to particularly limit building heights in a half-mile stretch of downtown Cabot Street to preserve its look and history. That doesn’t mean he is opposed to housing, he said, noting that he voted against the elimination of the tall building overlay district on Rantoul Street.
“I strongly disagree that protecting that area (on Cabot Street) and our historic legacy will in any fashion, in any way, change the course of expanding the housing that we need here in Beverly,” Houseman said.
Ward 1 Councilor Todd Rotondo cautioned the public that the zoning changes do not impact development projects that have already been filed with the city, because filing a plan can freeze the current zoning for up to eight years.
As part of the package of zoning amendments, the City Council unanimously approved a requirement that 12% of new units be affordable to a household with income at or below 60% of area median income, rather than the previous 80% threshold.
The council also voted to eliminate the option for developers to use “off-site” units to fulfill their affordable housing requirement. Under the new rules, all of the required affordable units must be in the new building.
