BEVERLY — The City Council has rejected a proposal to read a statement at each of its meetings acknowledging that the city is built on the ancestral land of Indigenous people.
A majority of councilors, 5-4, voted in favor of the land acknowledgement statement Monday night at City Hall, but the measure needed six votes to pass.
The proposal was brought forward by Council President Julie Flowers, who said reading the statement at the start of every meeting would be a way of “celebrating people on whose ancestral land we stand right now this moment.”
Flowers included a land acknowledgement in her remarks last month when she was inaugurated as the new council president. On Monday night, she read a letter from Thomas Green of the Massachusett Tribe at Ponkapoag in which he called Beverly “the traditional homeland of the Massachusett Tribe.”
Flowers was joined by Hannah Bowen, Kathleen Feldman, Scott Houseman and Estelle Rand in voting in favor of the land statement. Steve Crowley, Matt St. Hilaire, Brendan Sweeney and Todd Rotondo voted against it. The measure needed a two-thirds majority, or six votes, because it involved changing the City Council’s rules of order.
Councilors who voted against the proposal agreed that more discussion needs to take place in Beverly about issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. But they questioned whether changing the City Council’s rules to include the land acknowledgement statement is the best way to go about it.
“There are lots of statements we could read at the beginning of every City Council meeting, including honoring our veterans,” St. Hilaire said.
St. Hilaire said there are already two dedicated spots on the council’s agenda for recognition, including for resolutions and awards.
“I think that would be a far more appropriate way to go,” he said.
The statement proposed by Flowers acknowledged and honored the Naumkeag and Pawtucket peoples “on whose ancestral land we stand.”
“We recognize our obligations to this land and to the Indigenous people who care for it,” the statement says. “As we work toward diversity, equity, and inclusion, we acknowledge our need to decolonize our systems by including Indigenous people and perspectives in our discourse, in our decision-making, and in our actions.”
Councilors who favored the statement said it would be another step in the city’s efforts to be more welcoming and to acknowledge the country’s mistakes in its treatment of marginalized people.
Abu Toppin, the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion director, urged councilors to approve the statement, saying it was another way to chip away at “a foundation of systemic racism that has its roots as deep as the earth’s core.”
“Can you imagine the impact an acknowledgement of their ancestral rights and birthplace can have on our Native American families and friends?,” Toppin said.
Feldman said the City Council should accept the recommendation of the Toppin, whose position of DEI director was established two years ago and approved by the council.
“It’s cruel to create a position and then not take any recommendations from that department,” Feldman said. “It’s really futile for the work that we say we want to do as a city.”
Sweeney said the land statement proposal prompted him to learn more about the history of Indigenous peoples in the last few weeks “than I probably had in years.” But he said he opposed amending City Council rules to have the statement read after the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of every meeting.
“I don’t think the intention at all was to make it a rebuttal to the Pledge of Allegiance,” Sweeney said. “I do think some folks may perceive it as such. I think it’s important that we focus on the pledge being a unifying call to the republic.”
Sweeney said the council could pass a land acknowledgement resolution that could be framed and hung up in City Council chambers.
Rand made a motion to refer the matter back to subcommittee and to hold a public forum on the issue before taking a vote. But she withdrew the motion when councilors expressed a desire to not delay their vote.
After the measure failed, Flowers thanked councilors for their comments and said, “I look forward to our shared stated commitment to continue conversation on this topic in our community.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.