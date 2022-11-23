BEVERLY — City councilors this week signed off on a letter “strongly urging” Varian Medical Systems to finally complete the three-decades-long cleanup of contamination on the company’s former property on Sohier Road.
“As a City Council, we echo the calls of the community members most directly impacted by the Varian site contamination: those who live, work, learn, and play nearby,” the letter said. “We are united as a city in seeking full remediation of the site and stand ready to work with you to accomplish the Temporary or Permanent Solution that you are working to achieve by February 2024.”
The draft letter was written by Councilor-at-Large Hannah Bowen to be submitted during a public comment period in the latest phase of the cleanup of the property. The City Council voted 9-0 to support the letter.
Residents and public officials have expressed concern about toxic chemicals in the ground on the Varian site and their potential impact on nearby homes and businesses. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection ruled last February that the company’s cleanup was in violation of state regulations and ordered it to come up with a new plan or face fines. The DEP gave a deadline of February 2024 to achieve a solution.
In the letter, Bowen said city councilors “remain concerned” that past assessments and remediation plans did not fully characterize the potential risks to commercial buildings on Tozer Road and residential areas on Sonning Road, Longview Drive, Longview Terrace, Lexington Drive, Jordan Street, Tudor Road, Windsor Road and Wendgail Court.
The letter urged Varian to address the contamination in a stream that neighbors brought to light, as well as the risks of chemicals migrating from the site into the neighborhood.
Andy Whitman, a senior vice president for Varian, said at a public meeting earlier this month that the company understands the community’s frustration and is committed to cleaning up the property. The company is scheduled to submit a new report on Dec. 7 evaluating alternative methods for getting rid of the contamination.
