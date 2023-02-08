PEABODY — The city has officially sold 10 Lowell St. to the owners of Brodie’s Pub.
Brodie’s has sat across from City Hall for over 40 years. And following the sale of the land to owner Michael Votto for $450,000, the pub will be transformed into a modern destination for visitors and locals alike.
“I think it’s something that the city is really going to embrace,” Votto said. “It’s really going to dress up that downtown corridor next to City Hall by almost replacing a building that’s been a complete eyesore.”
Votto is working with MRG Construction Management of Peabody and Assembly Design Studio out of Charlestown on the redesign. Construction will start on the project no sooner than around St. Patrick’s Day and last about nine or 10 months, he said.
Once crews arrive at the site, they will gut the entire building, add a salon and day spa to the second floor and add commercial space on the third floor, Votto said. The outside of the building will get a new brick facade to match the historic aesthetic of other buildings in downtown Peabody, he added.
“On the inside, that’s where a lot of the design and planning is going to take place to make it feel like it’s a pub that’s been there for 50 years, but still be brand new,” he said.
In all, the building’s overhaul will cost more than $3 million, he said. According to deed records, Votto has also obtained a $569,000 construction loan for the project from the city’s Community Development Authority.
“We’re going to try and minimize the amount of time that Brodie’s is closed, so even if we do start a little bit of the demo work and some of the construction in other parts of the building, we’re going to try and keep it as open as long as possible,” Votto said. “Basically, until we have to break through into Brodie’s and start that renovation expansion.”
Votto thanked the City Council, who authorized Mayor Ted Bettencourt to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with Votto last spring, and the mayor for their support on the project. The deed was recorded Jan. 26.
“Brodie’s, like Champions Pub, like Santoro’s, like Petrillo’s, those are places that people come to,” Bettencourt said. “It’s been a staple in our downtown, just like those other restaurants. And I wanted to try to help them succeed and help the downtown succeed. It’s important to me to try to bring people to our downtown.”
That’s happening already with the new North Shore Children’s Museum on Main Street, and will be the case at the O’Shea Mansion on Washington Street once a new restaurant and inn opens inside the historic building, Bettencourt said.
The council shared some concerns when the tentative sale was approved last year about flooding at the Brodie’s site. Bettencourt said flood mitigation through new upstream retention ponds and other efforts has “greatly improved” in areas downtown that have frequently flooded in the past.
“Although I don’t ever say that we’ve solved our flooding issues downtown, we’re in a much better place and I felt more comfortable investing in a building of that location,” he said.
The city first bought 10 Lowell St. in 2018 when Brodie’s Pub was planning to move to a new location and the building was about to become vacant. The city paid $425,000 and planned to demolish the building to create a park.
But Votto’s plans to move to the O’Shea Building at 1 Main St. fell through and the pub remained at 10 Lowell St. Bettencourt then decided to put the property up for sale in 2021 “and see what came back.” Votto was the lone bidder.
The city does plan to turn a vacant lot at 16 Lowell St. into a rejuvenated green space next to Brodie’s. In 2013, the city purchased that site for $180,000 and demolished the building there to create some flood mitigation measures in the area.
“We’ve talked in the past about beautifying that area with some flowers and landscaping, and there’s been talk in the past about a George Peabody statue there, which would be a nice touch,” Bettencourt said. “It’ll be a nice location for a beautiful open space area.”
There’s no set time frame for that work yet, but Bettencourt said he hopes it will start once the weather improves.
That project and the potential addition of a George Peabody statue would be paid through a combination of community preservation funds and community development grants, he said.
