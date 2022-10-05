BEVERLY — The city has received a $300,000 donation to help fund a new position of sustainability and resilience project manager, and to also help the city transition its fleet to electric vehicles.
Mayor Mike Cahill said the project manager will become the second person in the city’s sustainability office, which was created two years ago when Sustainability Director Erina Keefe was hired.
“This is exciting,” Cahill told the City Council Monday night at City Hall. “We’ve got somebody who is committed enough to this work to reach out and say, ‘Let’s go ahead and double our capabilities.’”
The donation was made by Monarch North Shore Fund LLC. Cahill said the person behind the fund wishes to remain anonymous. He said it’s the same person who donated $100,000 to fund the creation of the sustainability director’s position two years ago.
“It’s somebody local who’s really committed to fighting the climate crisis,” Cahill said. “They’re not interested in being celebrated so they want to remain anonymous in that sense.”
The sustainability and resilience project manager will support the implementation of the city’s climate action and resilience plan, which includes measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect vulnerable areas from flooding. The city is currently looking at ways to protect Obear Park and the pump station on Water Street from erosion and flooding, and is about to start a study about resilience along the Bass River.
“To date we haven’t really had a single person to own those types of projects and to really manage start to finish bringing all the departments together,” Keefe told city councilors.
The city began advertising the new position on Tuesday, with a salary range of $65,000 to $75,000. Cahill said the $300,000 donation will be made in annual increments of $100,000. The donation will pay 80% of the costs in the first year, 60% in the second year and 40% in the third year, with the city picking up the rest.
Cahill said the city’s share will be about $95,000 to $110,000 over the three years. The city would take on the full cost of the position after that.
“Given where we are in 2022 and the gravity of attacking the climate crisis, I believe that with this jump start we can well afford this level of work,” Cahill said.
Any money from the donation that does not go to the cost of the project manager position will go toward “decarbonizing” the city’s vehicle fleet, including by buying electric vehicles, hybrids and charging stations, Cahill said.
Cahill praised Keefe for her work as sustainability director, including managing the six solar array projects that are going up at locations throughout the city, including the high school and middle school.
“She’s been doing amazing work on her own,” he said.
