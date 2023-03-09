BEVERLY — The city is planning to spend up to $25 million to renovate City Hall and as much as $7 million to improve the McPherson Youth Center.
Those figures were provided to the City Council Monday night by Anthony DiLuzio of Colliers, who has been hired by the city to manage the two projects.
DiLuzio said the city has hired separate firms to come up with early design concepts for the two renovation projects based on discussions with city officials and the people who use the buildings. He said 560 students responded to a survey asking what they would like to see in a renovated youth center.
“That’s a terrific amount of responses at this early stage,” DiLuzio told city councilors. “The youth are definitely engaged in that process.”
City Hall was built in 1783 as a home for merchant Andrew Cabot and has served as the town or city hall since 1841. The city performed significant work on the roof and brick façade in 2014 and 2015, but the interior of the building has not been renovated in more than 50 years.
The renovation plans will include how to best use the space that opened up when the Police Department moved out of the annex to City Hall and into the new police station on Elliott Street in 2021. The annex space could potentially be used to bring back city departments that are now located elsewhere in the city, including municipal inspections and the Health Department.
DiLuzio said the renovation work will respect the historic nature of City Hall, especially its exterior, and the building will be made “net zero” in terms of its energy use. He said he anticipates that workers will have to move out of City Hall during the renovations.
At the McPherson Youth Center, DiLuzio said the city is looking to expand the building to about 5,000 square feet, which is “substantially more building than what is there currently.”
DiLuzio said the project is complicated because the youth center, which is on McPherson Drive along the Bass River, is located on a contaminated site in a flood zone next to a river. The city and state spent nearly $1 million in the late 2000s cleaning up and capping underground contamination at the youth center and the adjacent Innocenti Park.
“That site has complexities that we will have to manage very carefully to get the most bang for the buck,” DiLuzio said.
DiLuzio told councilors the designers will have more complete plans for both projects by late April or early May, which will enable the city to take the next steps in deciding how to proceed.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.