SALEM — Public works director and city engineer Dave Knowlton recently resigned, creating two vacancies that City Hall must now fill.
Mayor Dominick Pangallo confirmed that the city is looking to hire a city engineer and a DPW director.
“It suited him well. He had the skillset to do both,” Pangallo said, of Knowlton.
“But it’s traditionally been two roles, and the work of each department is significant enough and critical enough to our service delivery in the city that it warrants having a department head exclusively dedicated to each.”
The reason for Knowlton’s departure is unclear. He didn’t respond to a request for comment.
As Pangallo looks to re-hire for the two positions, the city is also looking to replace the Public Works building at 5 Jefferson Ave., which is a project challenged by not having much grant funding available.
“There’s a few major capital projects on the horizon for the city, and the creation of a new DPW facility is very high on that list. It’s an expensive project, and unfortunately, unlike the high school, there isn’t a lot of state funding for it,” Pangallo said.
“We have to think creatively on how we’re going to make it happen. The building is beyond its useful life, doesn’t serve our workforce well, doesn’t serve our community well, and it’s in need of replacement.”
