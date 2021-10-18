BEVERLY — The city is planning to install a traffic signal at a troublesome intersection in the Montserrat neighborhood.
Mayor Mike Cahill said the signal will be installed at the intersection of Essex, Corning and Spring streets, hopefully next spring.
“We know that it’s an intersection that’s dangerous,” Cahill said. “It’s needed attention and we’re ready to do it.”
Cahill and the city’s traffic consultant met with residents in the parking lot of the Montserrat train station last Tuesday to look at plans and discuss various alternatives. Cahill said traffic engineers studied the possibility of a roundabout but determined the city would need to take land from residents to have enough room.
Rich Benevento, the traffic consultant, said the city has agreed that a traffic signal is the best option. There would also be a left-turn lane for traffic heading southbound on Essex Street turning onto Corning Street.
Benevento said the traffic lights could be programmed to prevent vehicles from backing up onto the railroad tracks on Spring Street. The city will coordinate the project with the MBTA, he said.
The intersection is difficult because Corning and Spring streets are “offset,” meaning they are not directly across from each other, explained Benevento. There were 11 accidents over a recent three-year period, he said, with a “high percentage” of them causing injury.
Ward 4 City Councilor Scott Houseman said concerns have been raised about the timing of the lights for pedestrians, from kids walking to school to people trying to catch the train at the Montserrat train station.
Houseman said he would defer to the traffic engineers about a traffic signal being the best solution. “Everyone agrees it’s a lousy intersection and we need to try something,” he said.
