BEVERLY — Mayor Mike Cahill has signed an agreement to allow a marijuana shop to open on Cabot Street at the site of the current Salerno’s restaurant. The store will be operated by Seagrass, the same company that opened a marijuana store in Salem in 2020.
“We’ve had our eye on Beverly for quite a while,” Seagrass CEO Chip Tuttle said. “We think it’s a great community to do business in.”
The host community agreement is the third signed by Cahill for a marijuana retail store in the city since Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016. The other two — one on Enon Street, the other on Rantoul Street — have yet to open. A marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility is also being planned for Sam Fonzo Drive.
Seagrass will hold a community outreach meeting to talk about its plans, which is a requirement of the approval process. The meeting is scheduled for July 25 at 5 p.m. in the community room at the Beverly police station at 175 Elliott St. Seagrass also needs license approval by the state’s Cannabis Control Commission and a special permit from the Beverly Zoning Board of Appeals before it can open. Tuttle said he’s hoping to open sometime next year.
Tuttle, who lives in Salem, said Seagrass has had “strong results” since opening in that city.
“If we could come close to duplicating half of that in Beverly we’d certainly feel good about it,” he said.
Todd Rotondo, who co-owns Salerno’s with his brother Michael, said they would lease the building to Seagrass for the marijuana store and move their restaurant to another location in Beverly. The Rotondos have run Salerno’s, which is located at 73 Cabot St., for 23 years.
“It’s a matter of figuring out which location could possibly be open at the time,” Todd Rotondo said.
Todd Rotondo is the Ward 1 city councilor. He said he has stayed out of discussions between the city and Seagrass.
The agreement with Seagrass calls for the company to pay the city an “impact fee” equal to 3% of the store’s gross revenue — the same percentage the other three marijuana operations have agreed to pay. The impact fees are intended to help the city offset costs related to the businesses, such as additional responses by police, added traffic enforcement, and substance abuse prevention services.
The other marijuana stores in Beverly are planned for 13 Enon St. and 350 Rantoul St. The Enon Street store, called Greenhouse Naturals, has had an ‘opening soon’ banner on its storefront since January but has yet to open. The store on Rantoul Street has been delayed because the building needs to be demolished and a new one built.
Seagrass had applied to the city in 2019 to open a marijuana store at the former Beverly Glass building at 282 Rantoul St. but was not selected. City regulations say that marijuana stores cannot be located within 2,000 feet of each other, so the company had to look for a new location after the 350 Rantoul St. site was approved.
The city has also signed an agreement for a company to open a marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility at 150 Sam Fonzo Drive. That company, Baked Beans Farm, is scheduled to go before the ZBA on July 27 to seek a special permit.
