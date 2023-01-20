SALEM — A group of homeless people have now been provided housing after setting up a highly visible camp along the front of Old Town Hall for the last several months. The makeshift camp was taken down over this past weekend.
Now, as the encampment is no longer fronting Front Street, those who work with the homeless population are shedding light on the internal efforts — and constraints — they faced in the situation.
“It’s unfair for the community not to expect this in their community, and where I think the rubber meets the road is how folks respond to it,” said Jason Etheridge, executive director of Lifebridge in Salem and River House in Beverly. “We can choose to criticize it — I’m not sure that helps — or you can do what I think a lot of folks have done: Try to support those individuals in making good decisions, and giving them opportunities.”
The encampment, established between two front-facing stairwells leading to the main floor of Old Town Hall in downtown Salem, stirred conversation throughout the city soon after it appeared last fall. The tents and tarps remained through the holidays and into January, before disappearing during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.
“Lifebridge had a part in this, helping those folks and offering them opportunities,” Etheridge said. “But it came in conjunction with NSCAP (North Shore Community Action Programs). It came in conjunction with Eliot Community (Human Services). The Community Impact Unit from Salem Police Department did amazing work — again, all with the intention and aim to give opportunity.”
Evolving display
The group had been moving through downtown for several months, according to Salem police Capt. John Burke, who leads the department’s CIU division addressing homelessness and other community needs.
“It originally started... maybe in the late summer, the group that’s in front of Old Town Hall,” he said. “They were, for a while, on Salvoni Way (a walking path by City Hall). There were a couple incidents where one (person) was charged with some offenses, minor offenses.
“They then moved from Salvoni Way down to old Town Hall,” Burke said. This was around mid-November. “The structure kind of became more elaborate, with the tarps and everything, and the building inspector was down there (in mid-December), and he served them a letter advising them that it’s not permissible to attach things to a public building.
“Traditionally, people have set up their tents in less visible places. Traditionally, they’ve been wanting to be hidden away,” Burke explained. “This group wants to be visible.”
As the situation evolved, many around Salem — residents, businesses, tourists — started discussing the situation. Many comments included calls for city officials to break the camp up and move the group along. Some considered it unsightly.
“In Salem, we recognize the rights of all people — including those that are suffering from being unsheltered, and we must continue to help all vulnerable people,” said acting Mayor Robert “Bob” McCarthy, in one of his administration’s first statements after taking office. “We will continue our proactive efforts across our city teams and partnerships to assist them, but these efforts definitely take time and hard work to get the best results.
“However, we also hear about the impacts to those who live, work, and support our businesses downtown too,” McCarthy continued. “This is not an easy issue, but we will continue to look at any and all solutions that both support safe housing for those in crisis while addressing the communities’ larger needs and goals as well.”
Evolving response
On Dec. 20, city building commissioner Tom St. Pierre visited the site and handed a letter to three members of the group.
“Please be advised that I have visually inspected the tent structures you have erected and connected to the main entrance of Old Town Hall,” St. Pierre wrote. “Old Town Hall is an historic public building and you have attached your tent structures to the railings that are part of the required egress stairways.”
This introduced a fire risk to the building, according to St. Pierre’s letter.
“In case of fire in one of these tents or inside Old Town Hall, the fire would impede the use of the stair egresses,” he wrote. “Additionally, no permissions from the city have been granted to allow the attachment to public property.”
The letter said failure to remove the encampment “may result in daily fines and further enforcement actions.” There’s also a right to appeal within 45 days, but outside of that, there’s no threats of enforcement — specifically an order to move the group along.
That, it turns out, is just not an option, according to Burke.
“It’s a difficult situation,” he said, “because it’s public property, and recent court decisions have said all of us have a right to that public property. So the days of ordering someone to move... they’re over. We try to work with people, as opposed to ordering them to vacate.”
Public spaces can sometimes be cleared of people, Burke said. Public buildings are one example, as hours of operation control when someone can and can’t be present. An outside space between stairwells — absent other violations like a tent tied to a building — is a lot less clear for enforcement.
“I couldn’t compel someone to leave public property outside without a specific criminal offense or something,” Burke said.
Evolving rights
So when exactly does a tent become illegal? Could any resident pitch a tent on Salem Common in the summer and sleep under the stars?
Burke wasn’t clear, and St. Pierre directed the question to city solicitor Beth Rennard.
“The city of Salem doesn’t have any specific ordinance or order prohibiting encampments on public property,” she said, “but fire and health codes, among other regulations, are applicable.”
Rennard pointed to a 2018 case involving the city of Boise, Idaho, one that the city of Boston and the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court leaned on for Boston’s efforts to clear the “Mass and Cass encampment” — a high-profile camp built at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.
The U.S. Court of Appeals, Rennard wrote, ruled that cities can’t enforce anti-camping ordinances if they don’t have enough homeless shelter beds at that moment. That was the case in Salem at the time, she explained: There weren’t enough beds locally, including at Lifebridge, to meet demand.
“The legal department is working to assist, in whatever way we can, the various city departments in their efforts,” Rennard said.
Then, come Tuesday, the group was gone. Rennard said the city didn’t play a role, while Etheridge said the individuals from the Old Town Hall camp are now all housed.
“That only happens when the community comes together to figure it out and work out the resources, and never give up,” Etheridge said. “Sometimes it takes three asks. Sometimes, it takes 17. In this case, you have to build trust... and that does take a community to do.
“This is what Lifebridge does,” Etheridge said. “This is what the CIU does. This is what the city does and continues to do. We’re doing this in the background, constantly.”
