BEVERLY — Anita and Brian Deeley live on 19 acres, deep in the woods at the end of a dirt road in Beverly Farms, where they make their living raising bees and chickens.
The Deeleys’ relative isolation, however, has not been enough to avoid what has turned into a public dispute with the city. The Beverly Board of Health has ordered the couple to remove the roosters that they keep on their property, saying the presence of the noisy male chickens violates the couple’s city-issued permit.
The Deeleys say the order threatens to hurt, if not destroy, their egg-selling business. They say the roosters are needed to breed chicks and to protect the egg-laying hens from predators like hawks.
“They’re trying to keep me to 36 chickens and no roosters, which is unreasonable for a farm,” Anita Deeley said.
The dispute began in April, when a neighbor who lives on Hale Street complained to the Board of Health about noise from the roosters. An inspector from the health department visited the Deeleys’ twice and noted “multiple roosters” on the property.
The inspector wrote them a letter saying that the keeping of roosters within the city of Beverly “is not permitted.” He went on to note that a letter the Deeleys received when they were first granted a poultry permit in 2015 stated clearly that roosters were not allowed.
In July, Beverly Director of Public Health Bill Burke sent a letter to the Deeleys ordering them to remove the roosters within 14 days. That order has been delayed until the Board of Health completes a hearing on the matter.
Anita Deeley acknowledges that the letter she received from the health department in 2015 stated that roosters were not allowed on her property. But she said roosters should be allowed because the Deeleys are full-time farmers operating as a commercial farm.
The Deeleys, who have an 7-year-old son, have thousands of local customers who buy honey, eggs, bees and beeswax candles from them, including at their Beverly Bees store in Salem and at farmers markets in Copley Square in Boston, Union Square in Somerville and Roslindale, Anita Deeley said. She said they have five employees and file a farming tax return.
Deeley said the property should fall under state agriculture laws that say noise from livestock on farms cannot be deemed a nuisance.
“I’m a commercial farm and they’re trying to regulate me as a residential property,” she said. “All of our income comes from agriculture.”
Deeley said that determining the gender of baby chicks is not a perfect science, so roosters inevitably end up in the mix. and when they do, it is difficult to find places that take roosters, she said.
Deeley also said the noise from her roosters is “inaudible” at the edge of her property, which is 19 acres surrounded by woods and conservation land.
“In order to even hear the roosters in any appreciable way you would need to be trespassing on our property,” Anita Deeley wrote in an email to Burke in response to his July letter.
When contacted for this story, the neighbor who filed the complaint against the Deeleys hung up the phone.
Burke said the Board of Health tabled the matter at its Sept. 22 meeting to give the Deeleys an opportunity to seek to amend their current animal permit. He said they would need to submit an amended application and cover letter “detailing what they are seeking and how objectionable conditions will be addressed.”
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 20.
