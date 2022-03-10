BEVERLY — The city is planning a major renovation of City Hall and the adjacent former police station.
Mayor Mike Cahill has asked the City Council to authorize spending $1.5 million to kickstart the project. The cost of the overall project has not been determined, but the city has included a “placeholder” of $12 million in borrowing costs in its 2022 capital expenditure plan.
In a letter to councilors, Cahill said the need for improvements to City Hall has been in the city’s plans “for quite some time.” He said the city will be able to afford borrowing for the project because the debt on past school renovation projects will be paid off over the next few years.
The plan to renovate City Hall, located at 191 Cabot St., comes in the wake of the police department moving out of the building next to City Hall and into a new police station on Elliott Street last year. The move has opened up potential new space for city departments that have been located elsewhere in the city due to lack of space at City Hall, including municipal inspections and the health department.
In its capital expenditure plan, the city said the former police station, which is actually an annex to City Hall, will need to be “completely renovated” with a new mechanical system and accessibility improvements.
The city performed significant work on the roof and brick façade of City Hall in 2014 and 2015, but the interior of the building has not been renovated in more than 50 years. The city said updated interiors and a better “flow” for public use are needed. At the same time, the historical nature of the building should be preserved, “allowing the building to serve the community for many decades to come,” the plan says.
Cahill has asked the City Council to approve a transfer of $1.5 million from the city’s free cash balance into the City Hall rehabilitation capital project fund. He said that money will be used to hire a project manager and a design team to come up with a plan that will help determine how much it will cost and how long it will take to do the job.
City Councilor Hannah Bowen said at Monday night’s council meeting that she agrees that the city should tackle the project now. But she also said she is “really nervous” about the $1.5 million figure to start the project.
“Could we, for example, spend $500,000 of free cash front-loading this project to get it up and running this year and have $1 million in free cash for some of the other priorities like, for instance, sidewalks?” Bowen said.
Bryant Ayles, the city’s finance director, said paying cash for projects at the start reduces future borrowing costs.
“There is significant benefit to front-loading projects with cash if you’re able to do it and still be budgetarily responsible,” he said.
The City Council referred the matter to its finance and property committee for more discussion.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.