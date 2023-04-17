BEVERLY — The city is planning to take a downtown building by eminent domain in a move that would stop a major private development on Cabot Street.
The so-called Family Dollar block was slated to be turned into a five-story apartment building. But Mayor Mike Cahill said the city has reached an agreement with the property owner and the developer to buy the building and two parking lots for $7.35 million.
Cahill said the deal would preserve 108 public parking spaces that the city would lose if the development went ahead. He said the city would use the building as a temporary home for City Hall while that building undergoes a two-year renovation starting next year, then sell the Family Dollar block building with the intention of affordable housing being built there.
“This is an exciting opportunity,” Cahill said. “It really meets a lot of needs.”
The plan must be approved by the City Council.
The building in question is located at 218-226 Cabot St. and is two stories tall, with three storefronts on the first floor and office and artist space on the second floor. Boston-based developer Leggat McCall Properties planned to develop the property into a five-story building with 112 apartments.
The plan sparked opposition when it was filed last year and led the city to change its zoning to limit the height of buildings in the downtown. But the project was approved by the Planning Board because it met the city’s existing zoning requirements.
One of the major concerns with the project was that it would mean the loss of the parking spaces that the city has leased for years to make available for the public. Most of the spaces are in the large parking lot behind the building, with several more in a smaller lot across the street at the corner of Chapman and Federal streets.
Cahill said the city tried to work out a public/private partnership with the developer to build more parking spaces on the site around the new apartment building, either under ground or above ground, but couldn’t find a workable arrangement. The city then began exploring the possibility of taking the land by eminent domain.
Cahill said in a letter to the City Council that the city received an appraisal in December that established the fair market value of the properties at $7.1 million. He said the city and the property owner have agreed to a payment of $7.35 million in exchange for a “waiver and release of any and all claims against the city arising from the taking.”
Cahill said both the property owners, Dana Family Series LLC and Herman Dana Foundation LLC, and the developer, Leggat McCall, have agreed to the eminent domain process, which Cahill characterized as a “friendly” taking. Neither the owner or developer returned messages for this story.
Cahill is asking the City Council to approve $8 million for the eminent domain taking, a total that would pay for improvements to the buildings as well as the purchase price. He said the city would borrow $6 million and use $2 million from its free cash account.
The City Council must hold a public hearing on the proposal before it votes to approve or disapprove. Cahill has asked the council, which will meet Tuesday, to schedule the public hearing for May 1.
The city is planning to renovate historic City Hall at a cost of up to $25 million. Cahill said the work would start next spring and take about two years. The Family Dollar building is down the street from City Hall, which is at 91 Cabot St.
“We don’t want the seat of city government to have to move far afield,” Cahill said. “The ability to move downtown (during renovations) was important.”
Once City Hall is ready to be reoccupied, Cahill said the city would put out a request for proposals to sell the building, with the stipulation that it be turned into affordable housing. Cahill said it would be a “right-sized” project, with about 50 units and likely four stories high. He said the buyer would be required to build a parking structure above the existing lot in order to preserve the public spaces.
Cahill said the plan would save the city from renting temporary space during the City Hall renovations, and allow the city to recoup a portion of the cost of the eminent domain taking.
The Family Dollar Store has moved out of the building, while the Rent-A-Center is still open and Bonefish Harry’s has moved into a new space next door.
