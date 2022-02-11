SALEM — City officials revealed Friday that members of Salem's Board of Health and health department staff have been subjected to weeks of targeted harassment and threats, particularly toward those who would appear Jewish by their names.
Just before noon Friday, the city issued a statement signed by numerous leaders across the city that declared Salem "is No Place For Hate," evoking the former name of the city's Human Rights Commission. The statement indicated the harassment and threats were related to the city's COVID measures, which had included an indoor mask mandate and vaccine requirement that were lifted earlier this week.
"Over the past several weeks members of the Salem Board of Health and health department staff with names perceived to indicate that they are Jewish have been directly targeted by hateful, antisemitic messages and threats online, by email, and over voicemails," the statement read. "These attacks have been reported to the Salem Police Department and the Anti-Defamation League."
The statement was cosigned by Mayor Kim Driscoll, federal and state legislators, city councilors, School Committee members, several organization leaders and city board leaders and members.
"We reject and condemn vile, racist, antisemitic, and regressive attacks — whether online or in person," the statement read. "We support those who volunteer for public service, despite these atrocious and utterly unacceptable actions and messages. And we urge every member of our community to join us in asserting with absolute clarity that Salem is no place for hate."
Salem has been at the forefront of COVID-19 mitigation strategies, prompted in part by its year-round status as a large tourist destination. As a result, the Board of Health has been quick to launch, and slow to withdraw, mask mandates on at least downtown businesses. In December, to help stem the surge in cases attributed to the omicron variant of the virus, the board also instituted a vaccine mandate on businesses that allowed large indoor gatherings and consumption of food and drink.
This week, after the measures were withdrawn by the Board of Health, the board still faced a wave of public commentary from people who frequently characterized the measures as tyrannical and harmful toward children. They also lobbied the board to exercise control over masking within the city's school system, which health agent Dave Greenbaum repeatedly said was up to the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Salem police Chief Lucas Miller, who signed Friday's statement, said the last several weeks have "been...particularly busy...as far as public reaction to Salem's COVID measures."
"We do examine every threatening email, both to see if a crime is committed but also to see if there's a pattern here, to see if there's something we should be concerned about," Miller said. "Threatening physical violence, of course, is a crime, but also making repeated harassing messages is a crime.
"You should be allowed to do your job without fear of retribution or harassment," he said. "Threats to public officials, we take particularly seriously. Even if they don't rise to the level of an arrest-able offense, it's something we do an investigation on."
To Salem's mayor, the goal of the statement is to call out the behavior and allow neighbors to back up their neighbors.
"Racist and vile comments need to be called out, and that's exactly what we're doing as a community — especially when it impacts people who are simply doing their job and serving their fellow neighbors," Driscoll said. "It's such a divisive time, and this is an opportunity for us to come together to recognize how closely aligned we are when it comes to standing up to hate speech, and standing in solidarity for those who volunteer and serve our community."
Salem is No Place for Hate statement
Over the past several weeks members of the Salem Board of Health and Health Department staff with names perceived to indicate that they are Jewish have been directly targeted by hateful, antisemitic messages and threats online, by email, and over voicemails. These attacks have been reported to the Salem Police Department and the Anti-Defamation League.
These actions are unacceptable, repugnant, and worthy of condemnation by everyone, regardless of your perspective on the COVID mitigation measures enacted and modified by the Board of Health to help protect public health.
As community leaders in Salem, we stand united to express our unequivocal rejection of these antisemitic attacks, our condemnation of attempted intimidation – especially when it so clearly focuses on targeting an individual based on their race, ethnicity, or religion – and our solidarity with our neighbors who volunteer and serve our community thoughtfully, diligently, and objectively on our Board of Health and the staff in our Health Department who support them in that work.
We reject and condemn vile, racist, antisemitic, and regressive attacks – whether online or in person. We support those who volunteer for public service, despite these atrocious and utterly unacceptable actions and messages. And we urge every member of our community to join us in asserting with absolute clarity that Salem is no place for hate.
Members of the Salem community who would like to add their names to this statement are invited to do so by using the link below. If you would like to be included based on an affiliation with an organization, community group, business, nonprofit, or other entity, please include it, as well. The statement above will be periodically updated to reflect the addition of new community members who have signed on in support.
Add your name to the community statement at salem.com/NoPlaceForHate.