BEVERLY — The city is asking for a court order to remove chickens that are being used as emotional support animals for an 8-year-old girl.
In a complaint filed May 31 in Essex Superior Court, a lawyer for the city said the family at 74 Lothrop St. has not removed the chickens despite a court ruling against them last November.
"The Defendants continue to maintain chickens on the Property," the city wrote in its complaint.
William Wilson and Irene Tsirozidou say the chickens help their daughter Raffaele cope with anxiety and learning disabilities. But the Beverly Board of Health denied them a permit two years ago, saying the animals were harming neighbors by drawing rats and creating odors.
The couple sought an injunction that would have prohibited the city from removing the chickens, but a judge denied the injunction in November.
Jeremy Cohen, a lawyer for the family, said Friday that the family has kept the chickens because the city has not come to take them away. Asked what would happen if the court order is approved, he said: "If it comes to that I have a feeling my clients would try to facilitate something rather than have a whole scene at the house with law enforcement."
Cohen said there are at least three chickens on the property now, down from the five that were there before the court case. He said the family agreed to give up their roosters two years ago, understanding that neighbors could be bothered by early-morning crowing.
Two judges have already ruled against his clients and Cohen said he's not sure if they want to continue the legal battle by going to Appeals Court.
"Unfortunately I think they might be out-litigated here," he said. "They put up a good fight. Raffaele has had two years extra to get the benefits of these chickens. She's doing great. She knows she spoke up through her dad and that she was heard."
Cohen said the family has had offers from people who said they would take the chickens and let Raffaele visit them.
Newburyport Superior Court Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman ruled last November that while there was evidence the chickens had helped Raffaele cope with anxiety and learning disabilities, the city also presented evidence that the chickens and coop on the property had been causing harm to nearby residents by drawing rats and creating odors.
Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill said the city would not comment due to the pending litigation.