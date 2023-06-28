BEVERLY — A year after a racial equity audit showed stark disparities in income and opportunities for people of color in Beverly, city officials say they are ready to act on the audit’s recommendations.
The consultant who conducted the audit told the City Council Monday night that the company will work with the city to hold workshops and discussions to determine what changes need to be made to meet diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging standards, and how staffers and departments will hold themselves accountable.
“This type of cultural change is not something that will happen through one workshop or meeting, but rather through continued engagement and a commitment from leadership,” said Lydia Gaby of national consulting firm HR&A Advisors, Inc.
The city hired HR&A Advisors to conduct a racial equity audit of city government in 2021 in the wake of the George Floyd murder and the Black Lives Matter movement. The audit report, released in May 2022, said the city of Beverly’s staff does not represent the growing diversity of the city’s population.
The staff at City Hall, the public schools and other departments was 98.6% white as of 2019, compared with the city’s overall white population of 85%. Meanwhile, almost all of the 3,200 new residents to the city between 2010 and 2020 are non-white.
The audit also showed that non-white residents in Beverly are disproportionately living in poverty. Hispanic residents are more than five times as likely to be living in poverty, while Asian and Black residents are two to three times more likely.
“Some pretty dramatic figures to really give us a charge to say this is work that is not only important from a moral standpoint, but when we look at some of the numbers, it really bears out that these disparities are prevalent across the community,” Gaby told city councilors during her presentation.
Gaby told councilors that the city has “very little documentation” regarding practices or protocols, no targeted training to aid with hiring and retaining staff with different backgrounds, and little expertise on how to reach historically under-represented residents, leaving them “disconnected” from their local government.
“Many people who work in the city of Beverly have worked here for many, many years and when new people are brought on there’s a lot of, ‘This is how we do things here, I’ll verbally explain it,’ but not a lot of written documentation to say, ‘This is how things are done,’” Gaby said.
Gaby commended the city and its employees for their help with the audit and the work that has begun. She said the hope is that Beverly performs better on the next audit in June 2024 by focusing on a series of interventions and programs.
“The intention of this work is not for us to insert our priorities, or to say these are the kinds of things they have done elsewhere to address these kinds of issues, but to meet our departments and our staff and our community where they are,” Gaby said.
“A lot of this takes place over many, many, many years,” she added.
City Councilors Estelle Rand, Hannah Bowen, Kathleen Feldman and Julie Flowers said they are excited that the city is tackling the problem of improving diversity and reaching people who otherwise do not interact with city government.
“There were some slides up there that really hit home,” Rand said, referring to the audit presentation. “We all have constituents but not all constituents know or understand or feel comfortable reaching out and contacting us.”
Mayor Mike Cahill said that while the audit focused on city government, the entire community needs to address diversity and equity issues.
“We don’t want to be small in our goals,” he said. “It’s about the whole community too.”
Wangari Fahari, the city’s director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, said these efforts are not just the job of the DEIB director.
“I see this as a necessary journey and I’m so grateful for the support,” she said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.