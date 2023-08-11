PEABODY — Residents got their first glimpse this week of what a new public safety building next to the Higgins Middle School could look like, although the project is still a ways off from breaking ground.
Addressing a crowd of residents and city officials at the middle school Wednesday evening, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said the building will serve as a new police station and fire headquarters to help centralize the city’s emergency management team.
Bettencourt first introduced the idea during his State of the City address in January.
“This is a project that I think is needed because we need to adapt to an ever-changing world (and ever-changing) technology,” Bettencourt said Wednesday. “Crime has changed. The needs of the department certainly have changed over time, and we need to meet those needs to make sure our Police Department stays strong.”
In addition to a new police station, the three-story building (with one of those floors below ground) will include offices for the fire chief, deputy fire chiefs, fire inspectors and other department administration that will have their own outside entrance, but not an actual fire station.
This means that all fire stations in the city will remain in use as is, Bettencourt said.
The building will be constructed on city-owned land on Allens Lane, where a parking lot for the middle school and James Rice sports fields sit next to the current police station, Bettencourt said.
It will be 51,710 gross square feet, which accounts for all usable and unusable space within the building, according to a presentation Wednesday. That’s 23,710 gross square feet more than the existing police station.
Working with the Connecticut-based Tecton Architects to design the project, the city aims to start construction on the site in fall 2024 and finish up work by spring 2026.
There’s no price tag on the project yet since the design of the building is still in its early stages.
Bettencourt anticipates that the proposed design will be completed by March 1, and said the city will look into grants to cover the cost.
The existing police station is nearly 50 years old and was built for policing of a different era, said Jeff McElravy, principal and public safety design director for Tecton.
“We want this building to feel like a more comfortable place to go,” he said Wednesday.
The building will have upgraded training spaces and a new firing range that will be close to the armory, which isn’t the case in the existing station.
It will also be entirely electric, except for backup generators that are required to run on fuel, McElravy said. The roof will be fully ready to support solar panels, and the building will have gendered locker rooms that can grow and shrink as the male-to-female officer ratio changes, and new gender-neutral locker space and bathrooms.
There will be a greater capacity for network space to support current and future technology used in policing, he said.
As for the current police station, the city is considering using the building for school administration offices, but nothing is finalized, Bettencourt said.
Addressing one man’s concern that taking away a parking lot from the school could lead to problems on busy event days, Bettencourt replied that the city will likely keep some of the existing parking spots or use the old police station site for parking during high-traffic periods.
The city is required to go before the Conservation Commission since the new building’s site would border wetlands. But by and large, this is the best location for the project, Bettencourt said.
“We looked at Centennial Park. We looked at spaces in West Peabody, at the Kiley School, Pulaski Street and a number of other locations,” he said. “All have some pluses and minuses.
“I really liked this particular area because I’d like it to be near the downtown area and the center part of our city right next to our middle school, which does give me peace of mind.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.