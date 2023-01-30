PEABODY — The city isn’t making any major changes to the Pulaski Street mill overlay — for now.
The City Council voted to keep an expanded definition of Peabody’s sole mill overlay district in committee at a Thursday night meeting, mainly citing a need for tighter standards around what buildings can be included in this type of district.
This discussion comes as the city considers adding 60 Pulaski St., an existing building at 56 Pulaski St. and the Wayside Trans. Corp. property in the industrial park to the Pulaski Street mill overlay district. No movement was made on the expansion Thursday night.
Under the expanded definition being proposed, by-right uses in a mill overlay district would include mixed-use establishments that already lawfully exist, retail establishments excluding automobile-related businesses up to 4,500 square feet, bakeries, restaurants and other food or beverage serving establishments up to 3,000 square feet, banks, indoor ATMs, financial institutions, personal service establishments, indoor recreation and museums.
The demolition of any building in the district would require a special permit. As would any new structure or retail establishment that would exceed 4,500 square feet in the district, food or beverage service establishments over 3,000 square feet, and drive-through facilities.
A mill building would also be defined as “a building constructed prior to 1940 which at one time were used for manufacturing or industry,” while a mill overlay district is considered “an area which includes but is not limited to at least three or more mill buildings and all properties immediately abutting a defined mill building,” according to the proposed definitions.
But these definitions still lack some specificity, Ward 2 Councilor Peter McGinn said.
“Virtually everything in that park can meet the second criteria that it’s (built before 1940),” McGinn said Thursday. “And it’s an industrial park, so if you don’t have any criteria for size or kind of architectural elements… Right now, with the two criteria, somebody could come in here and make an argument that (their building) fits under this definition. and I just think that’s too broad.”
McGinn was also unsure what new construction could look like in a mill overlay based on the proposed definition, he said.
Curt Bellavance, director of community development, said the overlay should highlight former mill buildings while still allowing for new construction on adjacent lots. His office has already outlined how signage and landscaping can help new construction fit in with former mill buildings, he said.
“Originally when this was written, (the mill overlay) was more toward existing buildings versus newer buildings,” Bellavance said Thursday. “I think that we could certainly add some additional information that would basically talk about the building itself as well so that… we’d have higher standards in regards to the new construction of the buildings.”
Using the mill overlay as a way to include non-industrial uses at the Pulaski Street park benefits neighbors, Ward 3 Councilor Stephanie Peach said. Especially since it allows vacant lots to be used in a variety of ways, she added.
“Speaking with the neighbors that live here, the last thing anyone wants to live near is more heavy industrial use, trucks and just increased noise and pollution,” she said Thursday.
Last year, Pulaski Street tenants VRMM LLC and Sideways LLC petitioned the city to be included in an expansion of the mill overlay that eventually only included Building D of Mills 58. Peach said she has since spoken with business and lot owners at the industrial park about being added to the overlay, since it only includes the four Mills 58 buildings.
“This was an effort to try to be proactive for the people who own the property here,” she said. “As things change, as regulations state and federally change, the people who own the property within this park will have other options down the road to move into different industries, cleaner industries, etc.”
Bellavance and his office will review the councilors’ feedback and adjust the proposed definition in the coming weeks. He will return before the council with new changes to the definition in early March.
