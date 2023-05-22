BEVERLY — The city will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 23, to present design options for the proposed renovation of City Hall. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the third floor at City Hall, 191 Cabot St.
The city is planning to spend up to $25 million on a major renovation of City Hall, which was built in 1783 as a private home for merchant Andrew Cabot and has been used as a town/city hall since 1841. The renovations will include the annex that had been used as the police station until the new police station on Elliott Street opened in 2021.
Mayor Mike Cahill has said the renovation project will start next spring and take about two years. During the renovations, the city is hoping to move City Hall offices to the Family Dollar building down the street. The city is planning to take the Family Dollar building by eminent domain to preserve public parking spaces, use the building as a temporary home for City Hall, and then sell the building for use as affordable housing.
The city hired a company to come up with design concepts for City Hall. Earlier this year a consultant told the City Council that the renovations will respect the historic nature of City Hall and make the building “net zero” in terms of its energy use.
The city performed significant work on the roof and brick facade in 2014 and 2015, but the interior of the building has not been renovated in more than 50 years.
