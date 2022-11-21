BEVERLY — Beverly Regional Airport is looking for a new manager. The city posted the job on Monday following Gloria Bouillon's resignation after four years on the job.
The job opening comes at a time of both growth and controversy at the airport, which is owned and operated by the city of Beverly. Takeoffs and landings have nearly doubled over the last seven years, and the increased activity has led to complaints about noise from people who live near the airport in Beverly, Danvers and Wenham.
Paul Trefry, vice chair of the Beverly Airport Commission, said the airport hopes to hire a new manager within the next 90 to 100 days. The airport manager is an employee of the city of Beverly. The posted salary range is $100,000 to $110,000.
Beverly Regional Airport had 82,202 takeoffs and landings in 2021, nearly twice as many as in 2014. The airport was built in 1928 and encompasses 470 acres in Beverly, Danvers and Wenham. It is home to several businesses, including two flight schools, and 300 employees. It generates an estimated $34 million in economic impact on the North Shore, according to a 2019 Massachusetts Airport Economic Impact Study.
Trefry credited Bouillon with presiding over a period of growth and improvement during a time when smaller general aviation airports around the country are experiencing a resurgence. He said Bouillon was instrumental in putting together a long-term master plan that will help the airport get more funding to pay for improvements. Part of that plan includes lengthening the main runway to allow more types of aircraft to use it.
"She was pivotal in identifying the need for that very complex and impactful report," Trefry said.
Trefry said Bouillon left for a new job. He said a company called Airport Solutions Group is helping out with manager duties until a new manager is hired. Bouillon could not be reached for comment.
Residents from Danvers have complained at recent airport commission meetings about an increase in noise from planes at Beverly Airport. State Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, has filed a bill that would require the Massachusetts Aeronautics Commission to collect noise report data from municipal airports and post it on its website.
"We're always trying to be as sensitive as possible in listening to them," Trefry said.