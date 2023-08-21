BEVERLY — The city is planning to offer free parking to military veterans in downtown Beverly.
City Councilors Steven Crowley and Todd Rotondo have submitted a proposed amendment to the city’s parking ordinance that would waive all parking fees for on-street and parking lot kiosks for veterans who live in Beverly.
Rotondo, the Ward 1 councilor, said the idea was proposed by David Perinchief, the city’s veterans services officer, and is modeled after a similar ordinance in Salem.
“Why wouldn’t we want to do it?” Rotondo said. “It’s a no-brainer.”
The proposed ordinance says parking fees in the downtown Beverly parking district would not be enforced against any vehicle displaying a “Veteran, Disabled Veteran, National Guard, Awarded Medal Veterans, Gold Star Family, or Medal of Liberty plate issued by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles,” or any comparable out-of-state plate.
Veterans who do not have a veteran plate would be able to get a parking sticker issued by the city’s veterans service department. Rotondo said the city’s parking enforcement department would be notified when a veteran is issued a sticker.
Perinchief began pursuing the idea as soon as Salem passed its veteran parking waiver last month. Veterans would call his office to make an appointment to show proof of residency and veteran status.
An additional benefit to the program is that it will put more veterans in touch with his office, where they can find out if they’re eligible for benefits, Perinchief said.
“It’s another mechanism to make sure they’re getting the care and benefits they need,” he said.
The proposal is scheduled to go before the City Council on Monday night and must be approved by councilors.
