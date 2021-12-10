BEVERLY — The city is planning to spend $1.1 million in community preservation money to open up 11 acres of land on three separate parcels at Moraine Farm for the public’s use.
The city’s Community Preservation Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve the grant, which would be the largest investment the city has made to date using community preservation money.
The deal, which still needs City Council approval, calls for the city to pay $1.1 million to the Trustees of Reservations, the nonprofit organization that owns the land. In exchange, the Trustees agreed to several benefits for Beverly residents, including creating a community garden, extending walking and running trails, reopening an entrance to the property on Conant Street, providing 10 dedicated parking spaces for Beverly residents, and holding at least two community events per year on the property.
“This is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us,” committee member Derek Beckwith said.
The $1.1 million from the city will allow the Trustees to complete a larger project — the creation of a 145-acre reservation at Moraine Farm that would open up much of the historic property to the public for the first time.
The Trustees launched a capital campaign to raise $4.1 million to buy 66 acres from Project Adventure, which the Trustees would combine with the 79 acres they already own to unify the property and create one large reservation. The Trustees said they have “reached the capacity” of their donors so are requesting that the city of Beverly invest $1.1 million “as a means of closing out the capital campaign.”
With the $1.1 million, the city is buying a “conservation restriction” on the three parcels, which means they cannot be developed. The Trustees would retain ownership of the parcels but would allow public access and the specific benefits for Beverly residents that will be laid out in the conservation restriction. The Trustees would not have been eligible for the community preservation funds if they applied directly to help with the Project Adventure purchase, officials said.
Mayor Mike Cahill said the three parcels are the only land owned by the Trustees at Moraine Farm that are not under a conservation restriction. He said the organization could have sold the parcels to developers to help fund its purchase of the Project Adventure land. By acquiring the conservation restriction, the city ensures that the land will remain as open space and that residents will be given access, he said.
Two of the parcels have frontage along Cabot Street in North Beverly near Beverly Airport, while the other is on Conant Street next to Hannah Village. Cahill said a historic entrance to the property on Conant Street that has been closed for years will be opened, enabling people to walk from that end of the property all the way to the city-owned Phillips Preserve property near Wenham Lake.
“When you get out there and walk the property, you really see the value of the whole property,” Cahill said. “That whole network of trails is beautiful — stunning.”
David Santomenna, the associate director of land conservation for the Trustees, said the agreement with Beverly will enable the Trustees to close on a deal to buy the Project Adventure land by a deadline of Dec. 31. He said the purchase would be the culmination of a decades-long effort by the Trustees to reunite the property and open it up to more public use.
“The whole property has really been a private enclave forever,” he said.
Moraine Farm has been divided into parcels owned by different families and organizations since it was designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in 1880. The 66 acres to be acquired by the Trustees include frontage along Wenham Lake, the main estate house, a tea garden and a terrace.
Project Adventure will remain on the site as a tenant of the Trustees and will continue to operate its education programs, including using the outdoor adventure course on the property.
