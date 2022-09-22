BEVERLY — The city is planning to spend up to $1 million to help alleviate flooding problems in sections of North Beverly.
The bulk of the work will entail cleaning out an underground pipe that carries the North Beverly Brook beneath Cabot Street, Balch Playground, the railroad tracks and the Cummings Center office park before ending in the lower Shoe Pond.
Mike Collins, the city’s commissioner of public services and engineering, told the City Council this week that the project is the latest effort “to bring some relief to some of the areas along the brook that have experienced some flooding, and actually some of the most extreme flooding.”
Residents in the area of Jordan Street near Beverly High School, where a portion of the North Beverly Brook runs, have complained for years about flooding. Several basements on the street were flooded after downpours in August of 2021.
In a letter to city councilors, Mayor Mike Cahill said the $1 million project will remove sand, sediment and another debris from the pipe to improve the water flow and drainage. The work was last done in 2009.
The City Council voted 8-0 to approve Cahill’s request for a $1 million loan authorization. Finance Director Bryant Ayles told councilors that the loan authorization would enable the city to enter contracts to start the work, but the city hopes to pay for the project using money from the sewer fund and to not actually borrow money.
Collins said some of the money can be used to do an overall study of the North Beverly watershed and look for areas where the city can make improvements.
“Hopefully, this is the first of many projects in this phase of our North Beverly Brook work,” Collins said.
