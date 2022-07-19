BEVERLY — The City Council has approved spending more than $3 million for repairs to the Beverly Public Library and Central Fire Station.
The city will use $2 million to begin the work of installing a geothermal heating and cooling system at the main library branch at 32 Essex St., while $1.25 million will go toward exterior work on the fire station at 15 Hale St.
The installation of a geothermal system at the library will ultimately cost an estimated $3.7 million, but will save $91,000 per year in energy costs, making it the most cost effective of the options to replace the aging HVAC system, according to the city.
“It’s the only option that would get rid of all of our fossil fuel usage right now,” Erina Keefe, the city’s sustainability director, told city councilors.
Mayor Mike Cahill said the geothermal system would reduce the building’s carbon emissions by nearly 600,000 pounds.
“For us collectively to meet our greenhouse gas targets and commitments, to do anything short of this geothermal replacement would leave us not nearly meeting those goals,” he told councilors.
Library Director Allison Babin said the current HVAC equipment is almost 30 years old, and Keefe said one of the rooftop units has failed. Babin said the temperature in the building gets as low as 63 degrees and as high as the low 80s.
“We have about 130,000 visits from the public per year, so I think it’s very important that the library provides a comfortable space for the public,” she told councilors.
Keefe said the geothermal project could be eligible for up to $800,000 in energy incentives and grants as well as a $300,000 earmark from the state Legislature. U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton’s office also announced earlier this month that $1 million for the project is included in an appropriations bill in Congress, although it has yet to be funded.
Construction of the geothermal system, which would take place in 2023, would require 42 borings in the library parking lot and would take three to four months, Keefe said. Cahill said the city is working on alternatives for when the parking lot is closed, including the former Ocean View assisted living facility parking lot, which he said is open to the public now that residents have been moved out to make way for a renovation project.
The library would be the second city building to have a geothermal system, following the new police station on Elliott Street.
The $1.2 million for the Central Fire Station will be used for roof, insulation, facade and window work. Once that project is complete, the city will address “significant interior renovation needs” through a separate spending authorization, Cahill said in a letter to the City Council.
“The repairs are obviously very much needed,” Councilor-at-Large Brendan Sweeney said. “Anybody who’s been in the building can realize that.”
Central Fire Station, at 15 Hale St. in the downtown area, is one of three stations for the Beverly Fire Department and serves as its headquarters. The other stations are in North Beverly and Beverly Farms.
