SALEM — The stage is set for a discussion to update the city's process to elect a mayor in a special election.
The City Council will take public comment on Thursday for its petition to the state expanding and updating rules governing special elections. The matter is necessary with Mayor Kim Driscoll's recent elevation to lieutenant governor-elect last week, which will create a vacancy in the city's executive office.
The rules governing special elections in Salem haven't been touched since they were adopted in 1960, as no special elections have been needed to fill a mayoral vacancy in that time. With elections and voting methods having undergone some drastic changes in recent years, however, this creates an issue when the rules call for a 21-day gap between a preliminary election and the special one that follows it.
City Clerk Ilene Simons has said that such a limited window makes things like vote-by-mail and early voting efforts effectively impossible for the main contest. The goal, along with other changes, is to expand the window between a preliminary and final special election to be between six to eight weeks.
The City Council held a special meeting Monday night to begin the process, with the intention of sending the issue to a Committee of the Whole meeting on Thursday. The meeting was scheduled purely for councilors to clarify legal questions ahead of time so the city's legal department could research them and have answers ready on Thursday, according to Council President Patricia "Patti" Morsillo. Public comment at the special meeting wasn't allowed, by rule, as officials had planned for comment to be received Thursday.
The special meeting opened with a motion from Ward 6 Councilor Megan Riccardi to refer the issue to Thursday's meeting.
"For special meetings, it's normal to not have public comment if it isn't on the agenda," Morsillo said. "The purpose of sending this to committee is to have the whole process be public, be very transparent."
Ward 7 Councilor Andy Varela attempted to raise a concern but had his comment shut down in the interest of discussing it Thursday, given that residents couldn't comment or respond Monday night.
"We're not trying to cut off public comment," Morsillo said. "It's just that this is moving to committee, where a better, fuller conversation can happen with public comment, and questions and answers with the city solicitor and others who will be at the meeting."
Varela agreed to save the concern for Thursday. After a brief comment from city solicitor Beth Rennard, Morsillo then looked to Councilor Domingo Dominguez. He asked if she wanted him to make a motion, and after a couple nods, she said, "Councilor Dominguez moves to adjourn."
The meeting then ended with Riccardi's opening motion never receiving a vote.
Now, according to Rennard, a follow-up special meeting will have to be held Thursday at 6:10 p.m. — one with an added clause to allow public comment, unlike Monday's meeting — in place of the original meeting intended to take in public comment. Details for that meeting, including how to attend, weren't available Monday night.
