BEVERLY — The city has changed parking rules on the increasingly crowded waterfront, including stiffer fines, expanding the times when people have to pay, and prohibiting overnight parking in some lots.
The changes come as more people are expected to visit the waterfront this summer with the recent opening of the new Mission Boathouse restaurant.
“We want to ensure regular turnover in these lots so that all who want to use the waterfront can,” Mayor Mike Cahill told the City Council last week.
The new rules affect an array of city-owned parking areas near the waterfront, with lots at the Mission Boathouse restaurant, next to the harbormaster’s office, under the Beverly-Salem bridge, on the former Rowand’s Seafood property, and across from the Anchor Pub.
The parking lot at Mission Boathouse is owned by the city and is open to the public, not just restaurant customers. There is no charge to park there, but there is a three-hour time limit.
In the other lots, people will now have to pay to park between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week, an increase from the 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday window. Overnight parking between 1 and 6 a.m. is prohibited.
Fines for parking violations were increased from $15 to $25 and from $20 to $25 depending on the location.
The new rules were proposed by Cahill on June 1 and approved by the City Council on June 26.
Front Street resident Virginia Harnett told councilors that traffic and parking issues have gotten worse since the Mission Boathouse restaurant opened in February. She said restaurant employees are using parking spaces that are used by residents.
“They’re taking up all our spaces on Front Street and that’s wrong,” Hartnett said.
Cahill said restaurant employees are supposed to be parking in a satellite lot and being shuttled to the restaurant. He said the restaurant recently purchased a van for that purpose.
“We’re going to be pushing that they are shuttling,” Cahill said. “That’s a condition they agreed to.”
The city proposed banning overnight parking from 1 to 6 a.m. in the lots, with Cahill expressing concern about somebody taking up a parking spot for multiple days when they go out fishing.
The City Council agreed to the overnight restriction for the other lots, but agreed with a motion made by Councilor-at-Large Hannah Bowen to maintain overnight parking in the restaurant lot.
Councilor-at-Large Brendan Sweeney said the city will have to revisit the changes in the fall after seeing how they work out this summer.
