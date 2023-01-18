BEVERLY — The city’s first marijuana dispensary is on track to open sometime in March, according to its operator.
MariMed CEO Jon Levine said the store at 13 Enon St. has received a key inspection from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission and is hoping to open in “mid-March.”
“We’re looking forward to working with the community in building this business and supporting this community,” Levine said during a recent tour of the dispensary.
Beverly residents voted in favor of legalizing marijuana in 2016, but a dispensary has yet to open in the city. Levine said MariMed’s opening has been delayed because of long waits to get the necessary inspections from the state.
The dispensary at 13 Enon St., in a shopping plaza near the North Beverly train station, will be called Panacea Wellness. It will include products ranging from Nature’s Heritage, a craft cannabis flower and concentrates brand, to Bubby’s Baked brownies and Betty’s Eddies fruit chews.
State security measures will require customers to show proof that they are 21 years old and be buzzed into the store. Products will be showcased in locked display cases and on screens, and customers will order what they want on iPads and kiosks. Customers will be assisted by employees that Levine referred to as “caregivers.”
The actual cannabis products are kept in a secure ‘vault’ at the back of the store. Workers in the vault will pass the product through openings in a glass wall to workers at the registers, and the products will be given to customers in child-proof bags.
The Beverly store will be MariMed’s ninth dispensary. The company is based in Norwood and operates dispensaries in Delaware and Illinois in addition to Massachusetts. It also has grow operations in four states.
Levine, a co-founder of the company, said Beverly is a “great location,” with the nearest recreational marijuana dispensaries currently in Salem and Gloucester. Beverly will eventually have two other dispensaries — at 350 Rantoul St. and 73 Cabot St. — but the Enon Street shop will have the advantage of being the first.
“I know the Beverly area from living up here,” said Levine, who used to live in Peabody. “I think this is a great opportunity.”
Retail prices for recreational marijuana have dropped due to an increase in the number of growers and the struggling economy. But Levine said he is still optimistic about the industry and that MariMed is seeking to expand, with plans to open in four more states.
“The demand is still there because of the quality of our product,” he said.
Levine said the stigma associated with the marijuana business has waned since he started out in 2008, when he said he wouldn’t even tell people he was in the business. He told a story of helping a customer in Delaware who was in a wheelchair and was grateful that he no longer had to buy on the black market.
“That’s the reason I’m in this business, to get people out of the back alleys and help their lives,” Levine said.