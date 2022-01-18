BEVERLY — As the sign on the window says, the city’s first marijuana shop is “coming soon.”
Construction has begun on Greenhouse Naturals, the pot shop that will be at 13 Enon St. in a shopping plaza next to the North Beverly train station. A spokesman for the company said the store is expected to open in May.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Chris Keohan said. “We think the location is tremendous.”
The city signed agreements with Greenhouse Naturals and another marijuana shop, Fresh Fields, in 2019 but neither has opened yet. Fresh Fields, which will be located at 350 Rantoul St., is hoping to open by the end of the summer, according to Rick Alpern, one of the partners.
Keohan said Greenhouse Naturals will be a “top-of-the-line facility” with tight security. Customers will have to show their ID to a security guard in the front before getting buzzed in to a secure area where they can buy their product.
Keohan said Greenhouse Naturals has an agreement with several marijuana distributors around the state and will have “an abundance of selection.”
“This is a high-end establishment that will have very strict rules in place to make sure people are proud to say this is a business that opened in Beverly,” Keohan said.
He said the store will hold a job fair in the coming months and plans to hire 50 to 100 people. Any given shift will have 10 to 20 people working, including security, he said. The store will generally be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
In its application to the city in 2019, Greenhouse Naturals estimated annual sales of $15 million and annual payments to the city of almost $500,000.
Greenhouse Naturals’ top executives are John MacNeil, of Bedford, New Hampshire, and Joseph Giannino, of Boxford. MacNeil has worked in the film and television business for more than 35 years, according to the company’s application to the city. Giannino is a former city councilor in Revere who runs a private lobbying practice. Beverly attorney Marshall Handly is a consultant for the company.
Keohan said the Beverly store will be Greenhouse Naturals’ first, although the team has advised others who have opened dispensaries in Massachusetts.
