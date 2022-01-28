PEABODY — A surprise birthday party that could’ve ended tragically in December saw a Tanner City couple honored last night alongside career heroes.
The city honored Peabody residents Karen and Gary Matthews at a ceremony promoting firefighters at City Hall Wednesday night. Promoted were fire department Deputy Chief John “Jay” Dowling, Capt. Michael McKiernan, and Lt. Justin Sauvageau.
On Dec 17, the Matthews were attending a surprise 60th birthday party for well-known city resident and neighbor John Sacramone at Teresa’s Restaurant in Middleton. Due to the man’s volunteerism and frequent involvement around Peabody, the event was also attended by many city officials.
“I was at the party with my wife. The guest of honor was a friend of ours,” said Christopher Ryder, chief of staff to Mayor Ted Bettencourt. “It wasn’t long into the party when the victim was having trouble, was in distress clearly.”
The Matthews, at the time, were actually talking to Sacramone, who they recalled looked over at the person and said “I think something’s wrong.” It seemed clear at the time that he was suffering some kind of cardiac episode, they said.
“The two of us went over. Karen was feeling for a pulse... no pulse, and he was getting cold,” said Gary Matthews. “So immediately, we lowered him gently to the floor. She looked at me and said, ‘you start compressions, and I’ll check for a pulse.’”
Karen Matthews, it turns out, is a registered nurse. Gary Matthews works in food service and routinely handles staff training on choking and allergic responses. Together, the two were unstoppable — continuing to give chest compressions with no other assistance for at least 12 minutes, and even shortly after an ambulance arrived and the crew suggested they keep going while more substantial gear was set up.
“At the end of the day, my wife and I... we’ve been together for 30 years, and whether it’s a matter of putting in a patio or now saving a life, we’re a team,” Gary Matthews said. “How many times while giving compressions did I have to look at Karen, and she’d say, ‘stop! I think we have a pulse... OK, no, go!’ We didn’t know where we were at the time. We were just right there in the moment.”
Businesses, community organizations and others have gradually taken advantage of life-saving CPR training through the Red Cross. The program, taken previously by this reporter, encourages that the person giving chest compressions rotate out at a regular interval, as the rhythm, speed and strength necessary to simulate a heartbeat via chest compressions can be difficult to maintain over time due to muscle fatigue.
That said, Karen Matthews said she couldn’t imagine anyone other than her husband going the distance.
“The patient was a big guy,” she said, “and you need someone strong to do the compressions correctly.”
After the victim was taken from the building by medical staff, the party resumed, the Matthews said. Sacramorne, for his part as neighbor, provided updates on the victim’s condition in the following days and weeks: how he was sitting up in a hospital bed the same day of the incident; how he made it into and through quadruple bypass surgery; how he is making a full recovery and will have many more years to live because of them.
That was what city Mayor Ted Bettencourt expressed to end a swearing-in ceremony for three promoted firefighters Wednesday night, when the Matthews were asked to stand in front of other first responders.
“The victim survived the ordeal ... and continues an extraordinary recovery, which for all intents, wouldn’t have been possible without their heroic — and successful — action,” Bettencourt said. “When I heard the account of what happened that evening, I knew we needed to recognize Mr. and Mrs. Matthews for their heroism.”
But the Matthews’ impact isn’t stopping there. Following the incident — and in part because it was witnessed by so many city officials — CPR training is soon coming to Peabody City Hall.
“We have an AED machine right outside my office, and the mayor is offering, through the fire department, to city hall staffers the CPR class as well as the use of an AED,” Ryder said. “There’s two sessions. I signed up for one of them, and a lot of that was just what inspired me because of what happened.”
Karen Matthews, meanwhile, urged anyone who’s able and hasn’t done so already to seek out the training.
“Get CPR certified. Don’t be afraid to jump in, because it’s better to jump in and try to help than to not jump in at all,” Karen Matthews said. “Just do the right thing — the right thing is to help.”
