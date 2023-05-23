230522-sn-news-dansjpswatting-012.JPG

A Saugus police cruiser sits at the St. John's Prep campus in Danvers Monday afternoon as part of a large law enforcement response to the school for what turned out to be a hoax report of an active shooter.

DANVERS — Classes at St. John's Prep were canceled Tuesday, a day after a hoax report of an active shooter on campus led to a lockdown of the school as numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

Danvers police Chief James Lovell later explained that a Danvers officer also accidentally fired his service firearm while in a school bathroom investigating the scene, which rapidly escalated the potential threat level and response.

A statement posted on the school's website said all classes for students in grades 6-11 were canceled Tuesday. Classes and after-school activities would resume on Wednesday.

Students and parents were able to enter the school's campus from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday morning to pick up personal belongings, according to an email sent to families Monday. 

School officials had also previously said that a team of counselors will be available to support students, faculty and staff following the incident. Comfort dogs will be on campus later this week, according to the email. 

