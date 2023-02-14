DANVERS — Staff and students resumed classes at St. John's Prep on Monday after the abrupt cancellation of school late last week following tragic news that a sixth-grade student and his parents had been shot and killed in their home.
Sebastian Robinson, 12, and his parents, Andrew and Linda Robinson, were found dead in their Andover home early Thursday morning in what authorities said appeared to be a murder-suicide. Andrew Robinson, Sebastian's father, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
Classes were canceled Thursday and Friday at the private Catholic boys school, and a prayer vigil, attended by more than 2,000 people, was held at the Mahoney Wellness Center Thursday evening where Sebastian's classmates and teachers prayed, sang and remembered a curious, hard-working sixth-grader who loved music, reading and cats.
An update from school spokesman Chad Konecky late Monday night said the campus would remain closed to the media through the rest of this school week, including a wake and funeral for Sebastian and his mother Linda on campus Friday evening and Saturday morning. Konecky said campus security officers and Danvers police would be on-site for both events.
"We thank you for respecting our community’s continued need to grieve and heal in peace," the statement said. "Our focus remains on prayer and reflection for Sebastian Robinson ’29 and his parents in addition to supporting our school community in the wake of last week’s tragedy."