GLOUCESTER — Janelle Parker had just crossed over the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge on Route 128 in Gloucester Friday morning when a heavy sheet of snow and ice flew from the roof of a tractor trailer and slammed into the front of her box truck.
“My ears wouldn't stop ringing because the bang was so loud on the metal and the glass,” Parker said.
Two large sheets of icy snow slid off a tractor trailer's roof while she was making a delivery run into Gloucester around 10:30 a.m. for Cherry Street Fish Market in Danvers, her family’s business that she’s the general manager of.
Parker quickly realized the frigid debris were coming her way. Since it wouldn’t have been safe to switch lanes, she stayed calm and slowed down.
The impact crunched up the front of her box truck and cracked the windshield. It wasn’t enough for the glass to shatter completely, but small shards were sent all over Parker, who, thankfully, had thought to wear her sunglasses that morning.
“If I had an angled windshield, it would have come through the windshield because of the way it hit,” she said.
“We're all lucky that it didn't hurt her or even kill her,” said her father Darryl Parker. “It was that bad.”
Darryl Parker is a Danvers resident and the owner of the fish market. He said the company’s trucks have been accident-free for 40 years until now, and that there’s a chance that this one might even be totaled.
“I don't think people realize how dangerous it is when the piece goes flying, especially if it hits a car going in the opposite direction,” he said. “It's one thing for a car going to the store around the corner doing 20 or 30 miles an hour. It's a whole another degree of dangerousness for a tractor trailer with heavy sheets of ice on top of it flying across a highway.”
The front of a Gloucester woman’s car was also smashed by sheets of flying snow while she traveled near the Route 1 split on Route 128 south Friday, her friend Zoe Murray said.
Like Parker, the woman wasn’t seriously injured. But that’s not always the case.
“You don't want to hear about a 16-year-old kid who just got their license die because of this,” Janelle Parker said. “That's what you hear. And it’s 100% preventable”
More snow is expected to hit the region Tuesday. The Parkers said they’ll make sure to clear off their company trucks before going out, just like they did after last week’s storm, even if it’s dangerous to get on top of the slippery metal roofs, Janelle Parker said.
They said they hope to see more enforcement around cleaning off vehicle roofs, and heftier fines for those who don’t, Janelle Parker said. Drivers in Massachusetts can be fined up to $200 for not wiping off snow from vehicles before driving them.
“This happens to a lot of people,” Parker said. “This isn’t a learning lesson for me because I already do it. It should be a learning lesson for someone who doesn't already do it.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.