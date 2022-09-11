SALEM — Efforts to protect the region's historic character from climate change will continue Monday with the launch of the second-annual Preservation in a Climate Change Conference.
The conference begins Monday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., with events running until 9 p.m. A second day runs Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's run by the Salem Preservation Partners, a group of historic preservation organizations that routinely meets to discuss and solve regional issues tied to preservation.
Building on the 2021 conference, this year's iteration seeks to expand awareness of and discuss ways to protect historic buildings, landscapes and neighborhoods from climate change impacts. Advance registration is required and costs $30 per person.
"In Salem, we treasure our history because it has laid the foundation for our values and our hopes today," said Mayor Kim Driscoll. "Dialogues like Preservation in a Changing Climate will help ensure that can continue to be the case for future generations of Salem residents."
The conference will include an opening night speaker and educational sessions at the Peabody Essex Museum’s Morse Auditorium, tours of historic museum campuses that are addressing the effects of climate change on their historic buildings and a closing reception at The House of the Seven Gables.
Keynote speakers from the National Park Service will discuss the new guidelines for adapting historic buildings to flooding. In addition, the city and the Partners are hosting an exhibit on the first floor of the City Hall Annex to highlight current efforts to address climate change impacts on Salem’s historic resources. The exhibit is open to the public during regular City Hall Annex hours.
"Salem is forward-looking and pro-active in our approaches to managing the local impacts of global climate change," Driscoll said. "As a historic community, especially, we want to be intentional and thoughtful in how we plan and prepare for these challenges."
For more information and to register for the conference, visit preservingsalem.com.