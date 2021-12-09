PEABODY — Peabody High School football coach Mark Bettencourt said he was unaware of the sexual, racial and homophobic behavior of some of his players until he was sent a video a week later.
"I sent it right to the AD in two seconds and he sent it to the principal," Bettencourt said. "After that it blew up."
Superintendent Josh Vadala announced Thursday that an investigation by school officials found that high school football players simulated sexual activity while clothed in a locker room following practice Nov. 18, and that one player used racial and homophobic slurs. The behavior was seen on a video that circulated among students on social media.
Bettencourt said somebody sent him the video last Saturday and he immediately sent it to Athletic Director Dennis Desroches.
Bettencourt, who is also a police officer, said he was not involved in the investigation, other than being interviewed about what he knew.
The Peabody football team has not used the locker rooms at the high school for practice for the past two seasons, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bettencourt. He said the players come dressed for practice and then leave afterward.
In this case, he said, players must have gone into the high school and into a locker room without him knowing.
Asked his reaction to the behavior of his players, Bettencourt said, "The same as any parent would be. I have kids that go to the high school. I look at it more from a parental point of view. Kids have to learn there are rules and they need to follow the rules."
"It doesn't matter if it's Peabody or anywhere, it amazes you what can happen," he added. "It's not specific to us, it's specific to the world right now. Every day you see something that happens."
Bettencourt said he does not know if he or his coaches will be disciplined.
"If I am, I'll be willing to accept whatever they come down with," he said. "They're the boss. I support whatever decisions they come out with."
"I don't think this reflects in any way on myself or my football coaches or the AD or the school," he said. "Things like this happen and you move on. Everybody learns a lesson and you move on."
Vadala said in a press release that the school district launched an investigation after a parent approached a school official regarding the video on Nov. 27. Administrators identified "multiple students" involved and met with them and their parents.
The investigation found that student-athletes on the football team entered a locker room following practice on Nov. 18. The players were not authorized to be in the locker room without the supervision of coaches or athletic staff, Vadala said.
Student-athletes were seen in the video simulating sexual activity while clothed. One player is heard on the video using racial and homophobic slurs, Vadala said.
He said the investigation found that the players violated both school policies and athletic codes of conduct, but found that the behavior "did not meet the legal definition of hazing or bullying."
The players have been disciplined "in a manner consistent with student and athletic handbooks," Vadala said. The school district is also working to determine "an appropriate level of discipline" for the coaching staff related to violations of school policies regarding student-athlete supervision.
Vadala said the high school resource officer was notified about the video and the Peabody Police Department is investigating. The school department is cooperating with that investigation, he said.
"We do not tolerate this type of behavior," Vadala said in the press release. "Our school culture should reflect our best nature, of kindness and respect rather than inappropriateness, and we will make sure that students understand the impact their actions have on others. We took this matter seriously from the onset and addressed it in a manner consistent with our policies, procedures and values as a school community."
Bettencourt just finished his ninth season as Peabody High's football coach. He has also been the baseball coach since 2005. He was a police officer in Peabody for 13 years and has been a police officer in Lynnfield for 11 years.
"We're coaches but we're also educators trying to teach these kids life lessons and how to be a team and have a good work ethic and be dedicated to something," Bettencourt said. "We all take these jobs for the same reasons, to help young people get through this stage of life. My kids make mistakes and they deal with it. I'm a firm believer in handling things on a case-by-case basis."
"Transparency is one of my favorite words," he said. "There's nothing to hide. We'll get through it and hopefully we'll be better in the end."
Vadala said the Peabody Public Schools will now require additional training for all student-athletes and all coaches on recognizing, preventing and responding to hazing and bullying. The district will also initiate a program of outside speakers who will address all students on hazing and cultural competency.
The Peabody incident comes in the wake of the recent controversy over inappropriate behavior by members of the Danvers High School boys hockey team during the 2019-20 season. Officials have been criticized for a lack of transparency about the behavior, which included allegations of racism and abuse in the team locker room.