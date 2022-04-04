Salem Sound Coastwatch will continue sponsoring beach cleanups throughout the month as April 2022 is Earth Month on the North Shore.
April Spring Cleaning Around Salem Sound efforts will pick up on Wednesday, April 6, with a Styrofoam Cleanup at 10 a.m., Forest River Park, Salem, followed by Monday, April 11's Rain Garden Cleanup at 2 p.m., Commercial Street, Salem, and on Wednesday, April 13, with beach cleanup at 10 a.m., at Obear Park, Beverly.
On Tuesday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m., volunteers will move to clean up Sandy Beach, Danvers, followed by Wednesday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m., at Stramski Beach, Marblehead.
The nonprofit coastal watershed organization works with government agencies, businesses, other nonprofit organizations and citizens in Manchester, Beverly, Danvers, Peabody, Salem, and Marblehead and in Swampscott, Lynn and Nahant, as the Massachusetts Bays National Estuary Program regional coordinator for the Lower North Shore region.
The Salem Sound watershed covers 106,255 acres and drains into Salem Sound, a 9,044-acre large, coastal embayment. Salem Sound receives waters from Danvers River and North River, along with large volumes of stormwater runoff and wastewater from two treatment facilities.
In March, Salem Sound Coastwatch sponsored or took park in beach cleanups at Dane Street Beach in Beverly, Collins Cove in Salem, Devereaux Beach in Marblehead and Phillips Beach in Swampscott.
To sign up and learn more, email kristen.homeyer@salemsound.org