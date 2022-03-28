LOS ANGELES — The story of a Gloucester fishing family whose daughter is torn between her dream to study singing at Berklee College of Music and remaining in the family business to be the interpreter for her father, mother and brother who are deaf, brought home three Oscars on Sunday night.
An unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” made history by handing Hollywood’s top best picture award to a streaming service and a film featuring a predominantly Deaf cast to win an Oscar, and an individual Oscar to a Deaf male actor for the first time.
Its director, Cape Ann resident Sian Heder, won best adapted screenplay, her first Oscar. She adapted the script from the 2014 French film “La Famille Bélier.”.
Many in the Dolby Theatre audience gave the Deaf clap, waving both hands in the air, as each win was announced.
“CODA,” which first premiered at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in winter 2021, started out as an underdog but gradually emerged as the Oscars’ feel-good favorite. It also had one very deep-pocketed backer in Apple TV+, which scored its first best picture Academy Award on Sunday, less than three years after launching the service.
It was mostly filmed in Gloucester and Rockport, but also features the former Briscoe Middle School in Beverly, which was transformed into Gloucester High School in the movie.
“CODA” rode a wave of goodwill driven by its cast, including Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones and Daniel Durant. It’s the first film with a largely deaf cast to win best picture. “CODA” managed that despite being one of the least-nominated films with only three coming into Sunday. Not since 1932’s “Grand Hotel” has a movie won best picture with fewer than four nods.
Kotsur won best supporting actor to become the first male deaf actor to win an Oscar, and only the second deaf actor to do so, joining his castmate and “CODA” co-star Matlin, who won in 1978 for "Children of a Lesser God." The veteran performer claimed the prize for his powerful turn as Frank Rossi, a hardened fisherman with a raunchy sense of humor and a big heart.
Youn Yuh-jung, last year's best supporting actress winner, presented Kotsur, 53, with his Oscar, then took it back so he could sign his acceptance speech.
“This is dedicated to the Deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community,” said Kotsur, signing from the stage. “This is our moment.”
Kotsur gave thanks to the “community of Gloucester, hey fishermen, hey Popeyes, don’t forget to eat your spinach.”
He also thanked Heder, who also directed "CODA," for being a bridge between the Deaf and hearing communities.
Heder also received thanks from producer Philippe Rousselet in his best picture acceptance speech: “Our cast and crew were supposed to be at 4 a.m. at sea fishing when we were told a giant storm was about to hit us. It was only the beginning of our problems. But you’ve kept the boat afloat and you’ve been the best captain a producer can ever dream of, really.”
Among his thank yous, producer Patrick Wachsberger recognized "the film's incredible crew, including the fishermen community of Gloucester."
On the red carpet before the show, Heder, asked whether the Oscar-nominated movie will get a sequel, told Variety: “I will always work with these actors again, so I’ll figure out how, whether its this or another story.”
Besides his Oscar for his work in “CODA,” Kotsur is the first deaf male actor to be nominated and win best supporting actor nods from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Critics Choice and British Academy Film Award — on the same day, the Gotham Awards, and the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards, founded in 1984, for independent filmmakers.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.