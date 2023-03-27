SALEM — The Collective has a lot to celebrate, and even more to hope for.
City officials, creatives, and others put Salem arts and culture on display Friday at a networking event turned VIP tour showcase with Michael Bobbitt, executive director of the Mass Cultural Council.
The event also served as an opportunity for the Creative Collective, an advocacy and networking organization for the creative workforce, to turn a mirror back on itself and celebrate the region’s efforts to put arts up front before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can build a brighter, more compassionate, and connected world for everyone. As members of the community, it’s our duty to recognize we’re all partners on this planet and need to hold space for each other,” said John Andrews, executive director of the Collective. “Dedicate time to run and serve your communities. We all have responsibilities as creators to create a better world for future generations.”
Hosted by the Creative Collective, the event took a routine member networking event, “Coffee with the Collective”, and amplified it with a visit from Bobbitt and prime booking in the East India Marine Hall. Member RSVPs quickly surged as officials began putting together a private tour to follow the event.
“When we’re all not here, the world will remember how things were today because of the things you all do,” Bobbitt told the crowd Friday morning, “the things this collective of creatives do that remember how it felt and what life was like.”
During his remarks, Bobbitt explained that the Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll administration recommended $25 million for the Cultural Council in the coming year, which he said represents an “11% increase over this year’s allocation and almost $5 million more than the last administration.”
“Also, last Friday, we heard there was a $10 million recommendation for our cultural facilities fund,” Bobbitt said. “We’ll need you all to reach out to your legislators to let them know we’d love their support here.”
The coffee gathering also heard from acting Mayor Robert “Bob” McCarthy, who said he could recall the first coffee in then-council colleague Josh Turiel’s living room overlooking Lafayette Street.
“The people that started the Creative Collective just a few short years ago, their first meeting was a holiday meeting, and it was in Josh’s living room, and there was probably 15 to 20 people,” McCarthy said. “It speaks volumes to what we’ve become and where we’ll go, that just a few short years ago there was a couple people in a living room, and now we’re filling a room here at the PEM.”
Speaking moments later, Andrews went into the importance of the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic, which destabilized the creative workforce that was then looked to in a big way to provide hope and inspiration amid bleak uncertainty.
“Arts and culture aren’t extra,” he said. “They’re essential to our healing, well-being, quality of life, and economic prosperity for all communities.”
Following the networking event, Bobbitt and other officials were given a curated tour of the museum, after which the group broke out into downtown Salem. From there, the tour hit Old Town Hall and Artists Row with city arts planner Julie Barry, and trolley rides to the Salem Arts Association, Gallows Hill Artist Studios, and an artist roundtable focusing on artists of color at the North Shore CDC’s offices.
The visit to Old Town Hall spotlighted the city’s upcoming multimillion dollar efforts to renovate the centuries-old property, one of downtown Salem’s last remaining public performance venues.
“Access and availability to the community hasn’t always been what we’ve hoped, so we’re hoping to renovate and restore this facility and truly turn it into an arts and community facility,” Barry explained. “It’s only $11 million. It’s a very lofty goal, but we hope with grants and state support, tax credits, we’ll be able to Frankenstein a budget that’ll afford us a new community arts center in downtown Salem.”
Midway into the tour, Bobbitt said he was inspired by Salem’s “integration of arts and culture” with municipal efforts and also noted the presence of state and local elected officials, which included half of the City Council, state Rep. Manny Cruz and Sen. Joan Lovely, as well as other organization leaders who were among the crowd at the coffee kickoff.
“It seems like a great hub of art happening,” Bobbitt said. “I know, from looking around the state for a place to live, how valuable and rich that is.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.