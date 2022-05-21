MIDDLETON — A college student will now represent the town of Middleton on the Masconomet Regional School Committee, and an incumbent who kept the town's elementary schools open during much of the pandemic was returned to office, following last Tuesday's town election.
The election drew 18% of the town's registered voters to the polls, according to figures released by the town.
Natasha Murphy Bansfield, who has served as chair of the elementary school committee, was re-elected, and will be joined by David DeBonis.
Trevor Currier, a 19-year-old student at St. Anselm College, was elected to represent the town on the Masconomet Regional School Committee. Currier graduated from Masconomet last year.
The three campaigned on a platform of keeping schools open and opposing efforts to incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion issues into school curricula.
Currier was elected over Roger Bourgeois, a retired school superintendent at Greater Lowell and Essex Aggie.
"I was nervous about being second on the ballot in a high turnout municipal election but the voters knew how they were going to cast their votes for my position," Currier said in a statement emailed after the election.
Bansfield said in a post on her campaign Facebook page that she was "honored" to be re-elected.
"This reaffirms my belief that Middleton supports our children and their future and for that I am so thankful and proud," she wrote.
In other contested races, Erin Bennett won a seat on the Flint Library Board of Trustees, and Charles Clinch III was re-elected to the town's electric light commission.
In the uncontested races, Richard Kassiotis was re-elected to the Select Board, joined by Deborah Carbone.
Paul Armitage was re-elected constable. Toula Guarino and Meredith Stone were elected to the Board of Assessors. Jason Bernhard, Anthony DeGregorio and Lisa Marie Sheehan were elected to the Planning Board.