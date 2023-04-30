DENVER — Colorado's governor signed four gun control bills Friday, following the lead of other states struggling to confront a nationwide surge in violent crime and mass shootings, despite a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that expanded Second Amendment rights.
Before the ink was even dry on Gov. Jared Polis' signature, gun rights groups sued to reverse two of the measures: raising the buying age for any gun from 18 to 21, and establishing a three-day waiting period between the purchase and receipt of a gun. The courts are already weighing lawsuits over such restrictions in other states.
The new laws, which Democrats pushed through despite late-night filibusters from Republicans, are aimed at quelling rising suicides and youth violence, preventing mass shootings, and opening avenues for gun violence victims to sue the long-protected firearm industry. They were enacted just five months after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.
"Coloradoans deserve to be safe in our communities, in our schools, in our grocery stores, in our nightclubs," Polis said as he signed the measures in his office. The governor was flanked by activists wearing red shirts reading, "Moms Demand Action," students from a Denver high school recently affected by a shooting, and parents of a woman killed in the Aurora theater shooting in 2012.
Supportive lawmakers and citizens alike had tears in their eyes and roared their applause as Polis signed each bill. Colorado has a history of notorious mass shootings, reaching back to the Columbine High School massacre in 1999.
Republicans decried the bills as onerous encroachments on Second Amendment rights that would impede Colorado residents' ability to defend themselves amid a rising statewide crime rate. Gun rights advocates pledged to reverse the measures.
"It's a sad day for Colorado; we are becoming one of the most anti-Second Amendment states in the nation," said Rep. Mike Lynch, the Republican minority leader.
A third measure passed by the legislature will strengthen the state's red flag law, and a fourth rolls back some legal protections for the firearm industry, exposing them to lawsuits from the victims of gun violence.
The signings took place three days after Washington became the 10th state to prohibit sales of AR-15s and dozens of other semiautomatic rifles, as Gov. Jay Inslee signed the ban into law, effective immediately.
The state Capitol in Olympia was closed to the public Tuesday morning for the signing ceremony out of security concerns, though only a handful of protesters gathered outside.
“These weapons of war, assault weapons, have no reason other than mass murder,” Inslee said at the ceremony in the ornate State Reception Room, flanked by lawmakers and people who’d lost loved ones to gun violence. “Their only purpose is to kill humans as rapidly as possible in large numbers.”
The gun ban signed by Inslee, which stacks atop a bundle of gun restrictions adopted over the past several years in Washington, is aimed at high-powered rifles that have been used to carry out the worst mass shootings across the U.S.
Inslee also signed into law two other major gun measures, including a 10-day waiting period for firearm purchases and a bill that would hold gunmakers liable for negligent sales.
And last month, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer signed into law two bills that included provisions that would require background checks and registrations for all firearm purchases and mandate the secure storage of firearms. A "red-flag" proposal is also in the works in Michigan.