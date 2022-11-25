SALEM — Two long-running city traditions will collide in Northfields next weekend, giving guests of either offering two helpings of celebration.
For its 43rd year, Christmas in Salem is bringing holiday home tour-seekers to 10 homes in North Salem — a region also known as the Northfields in part for its former gardens and orchards. It’s the first time Northfields homes have been featured in the Historic Salem Inc. fundraiser in more than a decade, said event organizer Simeen Brown.
“We haven’t been in North Salem a lot and haven’t done it in 12 years,” Brown said. “We just wanted to get back to North Salem, because there’s so many gems in North Salem we haven’t been to.”
Tours run on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 11:30 a.m., with both days wrapping up at 4 p.m.
The two-day event also coincides with the neighborhood’s roughly 25-year-old Luminaria celebration, bringing Northfields residents together to light up their streets with paper lanterns, gather for caroling, and more on that Saturday night, according to Luminaria organizer Amber Macione.
“It started with door-to-door caroling and turned into this event where we light up the streets of Salem,” said Macione, who runs the event with her husband Ryan Macione. “Part of the traditions of the Luminaria is really on the volunteers. Some of the volunteers, after all these years, are still doing the same sections.
“That’s an amazing thing in itself,” continued Amber Macione. “It’s really nice that we have all these legacy volunteers and new families that have moved in. The beauty of the Luminaria is in its simplicity.”
On top of that, the Macione household is also one of the homes hosting tours, according to Macione.
“I wanted to participate because we absolutely love Christmas. We get so excited for the holidays, always go overboard with decorating,” she said. “It’s definitely an honor to be showcased as part of the program, and it really gets people in the Christmas spirit and holiday spirit — a nice way to kick off the holiday season.”
With the event overlap, and partly to just make the Luminaria safer, several roads will prohibit parking on Saturday night, Dec. 3. Impacted streets — the brightest ones, to be honest — include Dearborn Circle and Street, Lee Street, and Moulton Avenue. Parking will be prohibited starting at 4:30 p.m., according to Brown.
Lee Street will also completely prohibit access to all cars beginning at 5 p.m., according to Brown.
A number of smaller events will also play out timed with Christmas in Salem. That includes “mini house plaque” ornaments available at the home of Milo Martinez, 18 Felt St., from 1 to 4 p.m. on both days. The Salem Garden Club’s Christmas Boutique will also run Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Bates School 5th Grade Holiday Bake Sale and raffle will run at 2 Lee St. on both days during Christmas in Salem hours.
Tickets for Christmas in Salem are $35 when purchased online in advance, and $45 “at the door” when purchased at the event’s headquarters, 83 North St. Money raised goes toward Historic Salem’s preservation work and advocacy, according to Brown.
For more information on Christmas in Salem and to buy tickets, visit christmasinsalem.org.
