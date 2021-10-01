SUNDAY, OCT. 3
FIVE FOR FIGHTING with String Quartet, John Ondrasik III, known by his stage name Five for Fighting, is an American singer-songwriter who made his mark with piano-based Top 40 hits “Superman,” “100 Years” and “The Riddle,” 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
CHRIS THILE, Grammy-winning mandolin virtuoso, leader of the Punch Brothers, and host of NPR’s “Live from Here,” 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
POSTMODERN JUKEBOX, a vintage filter on today’s hits performed by the most original cover band, The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
BALLA KOUYATE & MIKE BLOCK BAND, fusion of West African music with bluegrass, funk and rock, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
RICK WAKEMAN, keyboard wizard known for his work with Yes and his own solo material, hosts The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, Derry, N.H. Meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. requires ticket upgrade.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
BLOOD SWEAT & TEARS, blast from the past includes original bassist Jim Fielder. 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
EVERCLEAR, alternative American rockers formed in Portland, Oregon, in 1991, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, Derry, N.H., Meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. requires ticket upgrade.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
MARTIN SEXTON, American singer-songwriter, promoting his 17th release, “2020 Vision,” 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury.
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
ADAM EZRA GROUP, shows by the Boston-based AEG are a one-of-a-kind, community-driven experience, propelled by the spirit of the people in front of the stage, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THE AIRPLANE FAMILY, 50th Anniversary of “Blows Against The Empire” by Jefferson Airplane co-founder Paul Kantner, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, Derry, N.H.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
THE TUBES, the Bay Area band whose 1975 debut album was powered by the underground hit single “White Punks on Dope,” 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury.