FRIDAY, OCT. 21
MICHAEL SCHENKER'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR, former guitarist for Scorpions and UFO takes it on the road, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
HEATHER MALONEY, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
STAN STRICKLAND QUARTET, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
KERRI POWERS with opener Jim Trick, 7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill Unitarian Universalist Church, 16 Ashland St.,
Haverhill. Reservations 978-459-5134.
DELLA MAE, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
LEO KOTTKE, master of the six- and 12-string guitar, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
ALISA AMADOR, NPR's 2022 Tiny Desk Concert winner with her trio, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2
ACOUSTIC COUNTRY BY THE SEA with Joe Nichols and Tayler Braden, Conner Smith and Hailey Whitters, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS & THE DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND, New Orleans' celebrated modern brass band teams uo with the Zips and their blend of 1930s jazz and swing, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THE OUTLAWS, southern rock's finest heads north, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
FORTUNE, North Shore favs play at the beach, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
ZERO, Steve Kimock and friends, 8 p.m. The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
THE TUBES, white punks on dope, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
RICHARD MARX, Grammy nominated singer and more, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
BLUE OYSTER CULT, so much more than just "Don't Fear the Reaper," 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
STANLEY JORDAN plays Jimi, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
TAB BENOIT, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
JAKE SHIMABUKURO, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
ELLIS PAUL, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
JOE JENCKS, international touring musician and award-winning songwriter, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
MIKE GIRARD'S BIG SWINGING THING, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
HOT TUNA: ACOUSTIC AND ELECTRIC, 8 p.m., the Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
DARLENE LOVE, holiday show, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.