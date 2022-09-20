FRIDAY, Sept. 23

AN EVENING WITH THE COWBOY JUNKIES, their Trinity Session release is legendary, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

ANTJE DUVEKOT, with Chris O’Brien, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

HERMAN’S HERMITS with Peter Noone, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

WARD HAYDEN AND THE OUTLIERS, Boston-based band brings new “Free Country,” release, 5 p.m., Monaplex, 30 E Water St, North Andover.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

PAMELA MEANS, singer-songwriter, jazz musician, activist, and educator, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.

JAMES MONTGOMERY with Christine Ohlman and special horn section, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

ROOMFUL OF BLUES, New England’s legendary outfit, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

PETER WOLF & The Midnight Travelers, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

GLENN TILBROOK, hitmaker with Squeeze, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

TOAD THE WET SPROCKET, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

LORI MCKENNA, the toast of Nashville plays in a historic setting, 8 p.m., The Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly. {/div}

{div class=”pl-weekday”}CHUBBY CHECKER, king of the twist, 7 p.m., Topsfield Fairgrounds, 207 Boston Road, Topsfield.{/div}

{div class=”pl-weekday”} {/div}

{div class=”pl-weekday”}THURSDAY, OCT. 6{/div}

{div class=”pl-weekday”}THE WOOD BROTHERS, bringing their happiness jones to the Granite State, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. {/div}

{div class=”pl-weekday”}SHAWN COLVIN, three-time Grammy winner, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. {/div}

{div class=”pl-weekday”}KANSAS, megahits from the ‘70s and beyond, 7 p.m., Topsfield Fairgrounds, 207 Boston Road, Topsfield.{/div}

{div class=”pl-weekday”} {/div}

{div class=”pl-weekday”}FRIDAY, OCT. 7{/div}

{div class=”pl-weekday”}MOLLY TUTTLE & the Golden Highway, 8 p.m., Belleville Roots Series, Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport.{/div}

