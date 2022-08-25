FRIDAY, AUG. 26
ACE FREHLEY, Kiss cofounder comes to town, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
HYE FUSION, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.
MARTIN SEXTON, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
MYANNA JAZZ QUARTET, contemporary soul-jazz, 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge Estate, 153 Chickering Road, North Andover.
LOVE DOGS, hot horns and more, 6:30 p.m., Long Hill Summer Concert Series, 572 Essex St. Beverly.
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
SPEED THE PLOUGH, noon, Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
SCOTT OUELLETTE TRIO, noon, Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
ORVILLE GIDDINGS BAND BLUES, 7 p.m., Castle Hill Picnic Concerts, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich.
HEATHER MALONEY, 7:30 p.m., Marblehead, www.homegrownhouseconcerts.live
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
CANDLEBOX, with all their hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
ROCKWOOD TAYLOR, noon, Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
ETANA with Christopher Ellis, Reggae Sunday hosted by DJ Green Lion Crew, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
KIANA RENAE, noon, Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
MONDAY, SEPT. 5
LEE BIDDLE, noon, Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY, 8 p.m. Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
CAPE ANN BIG BAND, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.
RICHIE KOTZEN, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
CHELSEA BARRY, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
JON POUSETTE-DART DUO, '70s classic rock hit-maker, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
THE WEIGHT BAND, former members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SAINTS & LIARS, 7:30 p.m., Marblehead, www.homegrownhouseconcerts.live
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
MIKE AND AMY AIKEN, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, Sept. 23
AN EVENING WITH THE COWBOY JUNKIES, their Trinity Session release is legendary, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
ERIC TAYLOR'S TREASURE TOUR, rescheduled due to pandemic concerns, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
WARD HAYDEN AND THE OUTLIERS, Boston-based band brings new "Free Country," release, 5 p.m., Monaplex, 30 E Water St, North Andover.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
JAMES MONTGOMERY with Christine Ohlman and special horn section, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.