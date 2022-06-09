SATURDAY, JUNE 11
LEIGH NASH, best as the delightful voice atop massive global hits such as “Kiss Me” and “There She Goes” with Sixpence None The Richer, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
ANTJE DUVEKOT, with Ash and Eric opening, singer-songwriter with three of the most prestigious songwriting awards to her credit, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, The First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
IT WAS 50 YEARS AGO TODAY with Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross and Denny Laine, singing selections from Rubber Soul and Revolvers plus their own hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
THE AVOCATES, swing jazz outfit since 1965, 7:30 p.m., Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
REBECCA LOEBE, Nobody’s Girl member celebrates the 10th anniversary of her album “Mystery Prize,” 5 p.m., Monaplex, 30 E Water St, North Andover.
TOMMY EMMANUEL, one of the planet’s greatest guitarists, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SAL BAGLIO with Bird Mancini, driving force behind the iconic band, The Stompers, continues the journey with “The Sensational Roller Coaster Ride, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
DAVE MASON, legendary member of Traffic, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
ROBERTO MORBIOLI & Willie J. Laws, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall , 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
MARC COHEN, Grammy winner singer gained stardom with “Walking in Memphis,” 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THE ZAPPA BAND, alumni of the Mothers and Frank Zappa’s studio work play FZ live, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
MEAGHAN FARRELL, singer-songwriter promotes her “Conversations With Myself” release, 6 p.m., Monaplex, 30 East Water St., North Andover.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
KABAKA PYRAMID & the Bebble Rockers, Reggae Sunday hosted by DJ Green Lion Crew, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
WARD HAYDEN AND THE OUTLIERS, Boston-based band brings new “Free Country,” release, noon, ParksFest, Waterfront Park, Newburyport.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
MIGHTY MYSTIC, SurfSide Reggae Sunday, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
JON ANDERSON & Paul Green Rock Academy, Yes frontman gets some help as he offers up “Close To The Edge,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, JULY 17
TODD RUNDGREN, pioneer of electronic music, progressive rock and integration of computers into modern music, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURDAY, JULY 21
ANN WILSON of Heart, one of the two powerhouse Wilson sisters, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
MELISSA FERRICK, singer-songwriter, 7 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
JOHN CAFFERTY & The Beaver Brown Band, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, JULY 23 EVERCLEAR, 30th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. FRIDAY, JULY 29 BLUE OYSTER CULT, bringing all the hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, 50th anniversary tour, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. THURSDAY, AUG. 4 CHRIS ISAAK, so much more than “Wicked Game,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.’ FRIDAY, AUG. 5 SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY AND THE ASBURY JUKES, legendary NJ shore rockers, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. SUNDAY, AUG. 7 THE BACON BROTHERS, rescheduled show, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. THURSDAY, AUG. 11 ATLANTA RHYTHM SECTION, kings of classic rock, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. SATURDAY, AUG. 13 GLOUCESTER BLUES FESTIVAL, day-long fest with Veronia Lewis, bluesy boogie-woogie piano whiz, 11 a.m., Stage Fort Park, Gloucester. CHRIS BOTTI, 8 p.m., Grammy winning trumpeter comes to N.H., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. SUNDAY, AUG. 14 FREDDIE MCGREGOR, SurfSide Reggae Sunday, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. THURSDAY, AUG. 18 MATISYAHU, shape-shifting superstar taps irresistable alt-rock groove, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.