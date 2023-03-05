fullsizeoutput_7a13.jpeg

Wishbone Ash will play at 8 p.m., Thursday, March 16, at the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, N.H.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

STEPHEN MARLEY - OLD SOULS UNPLUGGED, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

ELLIS PAUL, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

CONNOR GARVEY, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.

GA-20, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

HOWIE DAY, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

WISHBONE ASH, 5:30 p.m., meet-n-greet, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

JERRY CANTRELL with Thunderpussy, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

GLENGARRY BHOYS, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

LISA BASTONI & PAMELA MEANS, 7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, 16 Ashford St., Haverhill 

RICHARD THOMPSON, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

GRACE POTTER, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

ACOUSTIC ALCHEMY, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

POST-MODERN JUKEBOX, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

PLAYING DEAD, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

THE NEILDS, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

BRIAN CULBERTSON, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

MONDAY, MARCH 27

HUNGRYTOWN, 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library's Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

THE FOOLS' April Fools Show, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

AL STEWART with Empty Pockets, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

DON WHITE, 7 p.m., One Broadway Collaborative,  1 Broadway Unit 11C, Lawrence.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

KEMP HARRIS GROUP, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.

AMY SPEACE, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

SPYRO GYRA, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

MONDAY, APRIL 3

STEPHANIE JAMES, 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library's Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

DIONNE WARWICK, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

LIZ LONGLEY, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

WILL DAILEY'S $10 SONG TOUR,  8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

RACHAEL KILGOUR, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

RICK WAKEMAN - HIS MUSIC & STORIES, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

COURTNEY PATTON, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.

JEFF PITCHELL'S Legends Live On! featuring Texas Flood with guests Tyrone Vaughan (son of Jimmie Vaughan and nephew of Stevie Ray Vaughan), Charmaine Neville (daughter of Charles Neville), Claudette King (daughters of B.B. King), 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 

BUTCHER, BAGLIO & ESTES, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

BARRY GOUDREAU'S ENGINE ROOM, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

JEFFREY FOUCAULT, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

ADAM EZRA GROUP, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

TREVOR HALL: An Evening with A Blue Sky Mind, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

SCOTT OUELLETTE with Tom Lynch, cello ensemble and spoken word, 7 p.m., The Bluebird Performance Venue, 7 Central St., Byfield.

THE MONKEES Celebrated by MICKY DOLENZ, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

CHUCHO VALDES, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. 

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

SUZANNE VEGAAn Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories, 8 p.m. (6 p.m. meet and greet available), Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

KBMG with Dan King, David Brown, Dave Mattacks and Wolf Ginandes, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

BLOOD BROTHERS, Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

KAREN GRENIER, 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library's Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody. 

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

THE HILLBENDERS play WhoGrass, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

RAY LAMONTAGNE with Lucinda Williams, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

THE YELLOWJACKETS, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

JOHN GORKA, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

HOUSE OF HAMILL, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.

STEELDRIVERS, 8 p.m., Belleville Roots Music Series, 300 High St., Newburyport.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

KENNY BARRON TRIO, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

PETER PARCEK and DANIELLE MIRAGLIA, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.

WALLFLOWERS, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

DAVE BENOIT, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

CARBON LEAF, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

THURDAY, MAY 11

GRAHAM NASH: 60 years of songs & stories, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

FRIDAY, MAY, 12

ANA POPOVIC, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

JAMES KEELAGHAN, Reese Fulmer opens, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.

LOS SUGAR KINGS, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

THE GUESS WHO, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

ARTIMUS PYLE BAND, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SQUEEZEBOX STOMPERS, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

LUCY KAPLANSKY, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

GARY HOEY, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

THE MATT SCHOFIELD TRIO, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

JESSIE RUBEN, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

REGGAE SUNDAYS with Anthony B, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

BRUCE COCKBURN, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

MIKE GIRARD'S BIG SWINGING THING, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

PAT METHENY - SIDE EYE, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

FORTUNE, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

KIM RICHEY, Grammy nominee, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.

MONDAY, JUNE 12

HUNGRYTOWN, 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Main Building Courtyard, 82 Main St., Peabody.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

MARTIN BARRE — HISTORY OF JETHRO TULL, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

REGGAE SUNDAYS with Mighty Mystic, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

HERBIE HANCOCK, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

JIMMIE VAUGHN & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

REGGAE SUNDAYS with Anthony B, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

LEFTOVER SALMON, 8 p.m.,  Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

REGGAE SUNDAYS with SunDub, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY AND THE ASBURY JUKES, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

MIKE GIRARD'S BIG SWINGING THING, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

CHRIS SMITHER, 7 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you